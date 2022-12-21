Trey Cornist, 3-Star RB Chooses Tulane Over Kentucky

Trey Cornist — a 3-star running back out of Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati — has committed to Tulane, choosing the Green Wave over Kentucky:

The 5-foot-11, 209-pounder chose Tulane over UK, West Virginia, Kansas State, Louisville, East Carolina and Michigan State. The Cats were considered one of the frontrunners for the tailback.

Cornist officially visited Lexington on Nov. 11, just 10 days after was offered.

Rated as the No. 72 RB in the 2023 class by 247Sports Composite, Cornist was the Southwest District Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,629 yards on 181 carries with 27 touchdowns for Winton Woods.

Kentucky is still looking for its first RB commit of the 2023 class, though it added Vanderbilt's Ray Davis from the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon. The Wildcats are also favorites to land 3-star Jamarion Wilcox during the Early Signing Period, which opens on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Wildcats Today will have coverage during the early signing period, which runs from Dec. 21-23.

