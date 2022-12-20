Vanderbilt Running Back Transfer Ray Davis Commits to Kentucky

Kentucky football has added an impact player out of the transfer portal via Vanderbilt running back Re'Mahn "Ray" Davis:

Davis entered the portal on Dec. 5 after rushing for 1,042 yards in 2022. His name was quickly mentioned with multiple programs, including UK. The Wildcats were the first to offer the 5-foot-9, 205-pounder, doing so on the same day he officially entered.

The San Fransisco native also picked up offers from Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, Missouri and California, though UK appeared to become early favorites from the get-go.

Davis was visited by head coach Mark Stoops and new running backs coach Jay Boulware on Dec. 13:

Coming out of the 2018 class, Davis played two seasons for Temple before making the move to Nashville. He missed a majority of the 2021 season due to a knee injury suffered in the third game of the year.

Against UK this season, Stoops and the staff saw firsthand how good the senior can be, as he rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. Davis had five games in 2022 in which he eclipsed 100 yards on the ground.

Across four seasons, Davis has totaled 2,497 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground, while adding 439 yards and five scores on 61 receptions.

Kentucky is certainly in the market for a new workhorse running back, as its losing its two mainstays, as Chris Rodriguez's tenure is up, while veteran tailback Kavosiey Smoke has entered the transfer portal.

JuTahn McClain, who notched just 238 yards on the ground, redshirt freshman La'Vell Wright and potentially Ramon Jefferson — who tore his ACL in the first game of the 2022 season — currently compile the most featured backs on the roster.

The addition of Davis is a big one for the Wildcats' run-game moving into the 2023 campaign.

