Turnover margin is a big reason for Kentucky's 6-1 start

Kentucky football is off to an historic 6-1 start, something that hasn't been done by a first-year head coach at Kentucky in over 100 years. With top 10 wins over Texas A&M on the road and LSU, as well as a comeback win at South Carolina, fans are staring the playoff in the face as their Wildcats sit at #15 in the AP Poll.

One of the biggest reasons that Kentucky has been able to get off to such a hot start hasn't just purely been about the fight and grit of the team, it's the fact that they have been excellent at taking care of the ball. Through seven games, Kentucky has the best turnover margin in the SEC, and it's not even close. The Wildcats have a plus-11 in turnovers and the second-closest is Alabama with a plus-5 margin. That also puts Kentucky fourth in FBS in turnover margin as well, with UCLA, Notre Dame and New Mexico ahead of them.

Oct 17, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Mi'quise Humphrey-Grace (90) celebrates with Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Jordan Castell (5) during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against Oklahoma, it was Kentucky generating takeaways that won them the game. When Kentucky's offense couldn't convert late in the third quarter, it was a Ty Bryant interception that led to a touchdown that put the Wildcats in the lead, 14-13, heading into the final quarter. It didn't stop there, as a pick six put Kentucky up 21-13 in the final minutes before yet another interception iced the game as they advanced to 6-1 on the season and now are tied for first in the SEC. It has been Kentucky's efficient play that has led them to the incredible start. Combine that with their defense coming up big, and you've got a squad that you can't count out in any game.

“Turnover margin is something we take pride in," Stein said after his team forced four turnovers and committed none against Oklahoma. "It gives you more chances to win. It doesn’t guarantee success or wins, but it does give you the ball back more, so we have to continue to do that. We preach ball excellence in our program as much or more than anything. That’s protecting the ball and creating takeaways and it is showing up."

Oct 17, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein looks on during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky has been talking about 'ball excellence' since the summer and it is clear the players have understood how important that is, because it has been really paying off for them.

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