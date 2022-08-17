Veteran Defensive Back Carrington Valentine Talks Preseason Camp, More
Following Kentucky's Wednesday morning practice, several Wildcats met with the media, including veteran defender Carrington Valentine. You can watch the video above. Below is Valentine's career bio via UK Athletics.
2021 – Sophomore
- Has played in 23 career games with 13 starting assignments
- Started in 12 of 13 games played in 2021
- Dean’ List (Fall 2021)
- Ranked fourth on the team with 61 tackles … Also has 1.0 sacks, 1.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups (tied for third on the team) and a QBH
- Had the second-most tackles on the team in the win at Louisville with seven
- Had eight tackles and a tackle for loss in the win over No. 10/9 Florida
- Made four tackles, including a seven-yard quarterback sack that forced a punt in the road win at South Carolina … Marked the first sack of his career
- Totaled a career-high 11 tackles vs. UTC
2020 – Freshman
Scroll to Continue
Read More
- Saw action in 10 games with one starting assignment vs. NC State in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
- Totaled 10 tackles, a PBU and a forced fumble
- Made a career-best six tackles and caused a fumble in the win over NC State
- Got his first career PBU in the win at Tennessee and his first tackle in the win over Vanderbilt
- Dean’s List (Fall 2020)
- 2020-21 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll
Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects
Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.