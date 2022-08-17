Veteran Defensive Back Carrington Valentine Talks Preseason Camp, More

Following Kentucky's Wednesday morning practice, several Wildcats met with the media, including veteran defender Carrington Valentine. You can watch the video above. Below is Valentine's career bio via UK Athletics.

2021 – Sophomore

Has played in 23 career games with 13 starting assignments

Started in 12 of 13 games played in 2021

Dean’ List (Fall 2021)

Ranked fourth on the team with 61 tackles … Also has 1.0 sacks, 1.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups (tied for third on the team) and a QBH

Had the second-most tackles on the team in the win at Louisville with seven

Had eight tackles and a tackle for loss in the win over No. 10/9 Florida

Made four tackles, including a seven-yard quarterback sack that forced a punt in the road win at South Carolina … Marked the first sack of his career

Totaled a career-high 11 tackles vs. UTC

2020 – Freshman

Saw action in 10 games with one starting assignment vs. NC State in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Totaled 10 tackles, a PBU and a forced fumble

Made a career-best six tackles and caused a fumble in the win over NC State

Got his first career PBU in the win at Tennessee and his first tackle in the win over Vanderbilt

Dean’s List (Fall 2020)

2020-21 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.