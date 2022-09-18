Skip to main content

Watch: Brad White Talks Kentucky's First Shutout Since 2009 After 31-0 Win Over Youngstown State

The UK coordinator was rightfully happy with his defense's performance on Saturday

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White spoke to the media after the No. 9 Wildcats defeated Youngstown State 31-0 on Saturday afternoon. It was the first shutout for a Kentucky defense since 2009. It also marked Kentucky’s first shutout at home since holding Vanderbilt to no points on Nov. 16, 1996.

"If you can keep them off the scoreboard, that's a good day," White said. "Really proud of the guys, they were locked in from the beginning, but we've gotta move onto the next one." 

White talked about the emergence of young players like Alex Afari Jr, what working alongside head coach Mark Stoops has been like and more. The entire media scrum can be viewed above. 

