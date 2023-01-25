Skip to main content

WATCH: Kentucky Football Transfers Speak With Media

On Wednesday afternoon, six of Kentucky football's seven transfers for the 2023 season spoke with reporters: 

  • QB Devin Leary (NC State)
  • RB Ray Davis (Vanderbilt) 
  • OL Marques Cox (Northern Illinois) 
  • OL Tanner Bowles (Alabama) 
  • CB JQ Hardaway (Cincinnati) 
  • DL Keeshawn Silver (North Carolina)

Leary's media scrum can be seen above, while the other five can be seen below:

Davis: 

Cox: 

Bowles: 

Hardaway: 

Silver: 

More on Leary HERE.

Kentucky's transfer portal tracker can be found HERE.



