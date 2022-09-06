Watch: Kentucky OC Rich Scangarello Talks Offensive Line Movement, Florida Prep and More

It's officially Florida game-week, and Kentucky's Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello is back in the saddle as a play-caller.

The former San Fransisco 49ers QB's Coach said it felt good calling plays again last Saturday, something he hasn't done in a while. When speaking to the media on Tuesday, Scangarello addressed some of the shake-ups that UK's depth chart has already undergone.

The offensive line has already shuffled, something Scangarello is used to seeing, but understands that it might make gelling as a unit a bit more challenging.

"It's very difficult," Scangarello said about finding continuity in such a short span of time. "They have to play better, but it wasn't nearly as bad as it maybe felt in some areas. We can improve, there are little things, I can help them with scheme, I can help them with ways in which we handle some stuff. It's a combination of things, but we rotated guys through, we had Horsey playing guard, we did some different things to figure out some stuff, I think they'll all get better. I look at it like, those five have never played together."

You can watch the entire press conference above:

