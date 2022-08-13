Watch: Kentucky OL Eli Cox Talks With Media After First Preseason Scrimmage

Kentucky held its first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday morning. Following the outing, veteran offensive lineman Eli Cox spoke with the media about the scrimmage, upcoming season and more. You can watch the video above.

Cox will be a vital part of Kentucky's offensive line this upcoming season, as he really grew into a pivotal player in 2021.

Cox will have the opportunity to grow on a season that saw him listed as a mid-season All-American.

