Watch: Kentucky Releases Hype Video Ahead of Florida Matchup

With less than 24 hours to go before kickoff, Kentucky has released its hype video for its upcoming matchup with the Florida Gators.

The video features multiple highlights from Kentucky's 2021 victory over the Gators last season, including the infamous blocked kick from Josh Paschal that turned into a 76-yard return score via Trevin Wallace. It also showed highlights from the Wildcats' 37-13 win over Miami (OH) to open the season last Saturday.

Here's how you can watch or listen to tomorrow night's big SEC East matchup:

How to Watch

Not much confusion here, the 7 p.m. EST kickoff is set to be televised on the main ESPN channel. After having to own ESPN+ or SEC Network+ last weekend to watch the game against Miami, the soothing vocal cords of Joe Tessitore will be joy to Big Blue Nation's ears on Saturday night. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to the game. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

