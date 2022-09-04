Watch: OC Rich Scangarello Talks Kentucky Win Over Miami (OH)

A late push from Kentucky in the second half, sparked by a 100-yard kickoff return by Barion Brown propelled the Wildcats to a 37-13 season-opening victory. Following his first game as offensive coordinator, Rich Scangarello discussed his offense and more. You can watch the video above.

Will Levis threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns on 21 completions. He did have an early interception, but overall, he looked sharp during the outing.

Kavosiey Smoke paced the rushing attack with only 32 yards, as the Wildcats looked to the air, getting the ball to newcomers in space.

Tayvion Robinson caught six passes for 136 yards. Freshman Dane Key caught four passes for 45 yards and a touchdown. Freshman Barion Brown, caught three passes for 45 yards.

