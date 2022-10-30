Watch: Will Levis, Keidron Smith Speak After Kentucky's 44-6 Loss at Tennessee

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and cornerback Keidron Smith each spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 44-6 loss at No. 3 Tennessee on Saturday night.

Levis spoke on what went wrong for him at QB, what he saw from Tennessee's defense, the progression of UK's season and more.

Smith talked what he saw from UT's wide receivers, how the team responded once the game got out of hand and more.

Levis' presser can be viewed above, while Smith's can be viewed below:

Kentucky will return next Saturday for its final road game of the season in Columbia against the Missouri Tigers. Kickoff from Faurot Field is set for noon EST, 11 a.m. local time. The game will air on the SEC Network.

