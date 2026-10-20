What does Kentucky football have to do to achieve its postseason dreams?

Kentucky football is off to a hot 6-1 start to the Will Stein era in his first season in Lexington. Many came into the season predicting as high as eight wins, with even their over/under win total being set at 4.5 entering the year. Through seven games, Stein has his Wildcats in playoff contention, as well as the SEC Championship game conversion.

Obviously, a lot will factor into how Kentucky finishes the season if they want to acheive those dreams. WIth games left against Vandy, at Tennessee, Florida, at Missouri and Louisville, there is a path for Kentucky to get to the conference title game and the 12-team playoff. Here is how the Wildcats can make each happen.

Oct 17, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein looks on during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SEC Championship game

Right now, Kentucky is tied with Georgia at 4-1 for first place in the SEC. Tennessee is currently right behind Kentucky, so that matchup could be huge in determining the possibility of the Wildcats actually making it Atlanta. There are a lot of factors at play here, but if Kentucky can somehow win its remaining conference games and get out without a scratch, they will be in Atlanta more than likely. This one has a lot of outside factors at play, but the simple thing here is to win, especially that game against Tennessee. With how bunched up the SEC is, tie-breakers will be at play and Kentucky would have a leg up on the Vols if they were to win that one. Ole Miss could also jump the two if they keep winning, considering they don't play either Kentucky or Tennessee, but one thing is for sure and that is the fact that the Wildcats can't lose more than one more conference game, or they could be in trouble as far as this game goes..

College Football Playoff

This one is much more simpler, believe it or not. Tiebreakers and head-to-head matchups aren't as crucial in determining who gets in the playoff. For Kentucky, they are likely to be left out of the 12-team projection with two more losses on the season. To make sure they get in, winning out would be the best scenario. Lose one, and you'll be on the back end of projections in the seeded bracket, but Kentucky's resume would be good enough that they should end up getting in anyway. Taking it one game at a time has been crucial all season and even more important as playoff hopes become more real by the win.

Kentucky's Jordan Castell (5) celebrates an interception after OU attempted a fake field goal in the first half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Kentucky Wildcats at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct., 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The fact that we're even discussing these scenarios in the first year of the Will Stein era is nothing short of impressive. Many thought it would at least take a few years until the program is to this level nationally, and Stein already has himself a top 12 and playoff-contending team in his first season at Kentucky. A lot of different things will factor into getting to Atlanta specifically that are out of Kentucky's control outside of just winning games. As for the playoff, winning will get them there, as a 10-2 season will most likely get them in, especially winning out from here and finishing 11-1, which would even have you squarely in the top 10 and in or near the top five.

We've all heard the one game at a time mantra and that has never been more important than it is now. We're just here to explain the scenarios of how Kentucky can make their postseason dreams happen, because, let's face it, it can get kind of confusing, especially in a tight SEC race as the season goes on.

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