Will Stein talks Kentucky's historic win against #9 Texas A&M

The Kentucky Wildcats pulled off a win on Saturday that is going to be talked about for years. Their 31-21 win on the road at #9 Texas A&M was a history making one. Not only was it the program's second-largest ever margin of victory against a top 10 opponent, but head coach Will Stein is the first Kentucky coach to get a road win over a top 10 opponent.

It was an absolutely historic one, as Kentucky even led by as much as 21, the largest lead by a Kentucky team against a top 10 team in program history. It was a fun-filled one and a result that honestly not many saw coming -- many national folks, local media, and others doubted them. But, they stayed the course and proved the doubters wrong thanks to an epic third quarter burst. After the big win, WIll Stein talked about it.

"I’m not shocked. This is how our guys practice every single day. This is what Kentucky Football is supposed to look like. I’m so proud of our guys coming on the road, the eye of the storm. How freaking cool is this? Let’s freaking go," Stein told the SEC Network. He then followed up with more on the UK Sports Network. "When everybody picked us to not come here and compete, we came here and played the way that we all expect to play. There's no moral victories, but we took a lot from (Alabama game) and learned from it, and we applied it today here on the road and got us a big win."

Stein then said a big part of how they played on Saturday was due to how they practiced and the attitude that they had all week, especially once the pads went on. "If you want to play well on the road in the SEC, you have to be physical and so that's how we practiced on Tuesday and Wednesday and that's how we played."

But as a lifelong Kentucky fan, you know Stein didn't talk about the win without giving a shoutout to Big Blue Nation. "Credit to Big Blue Nation for showing up, that was incredible. We heard them, we felt them. We felt them all across the Bluegrass watching on their TV's"

Now, Kentucky has some momentum as they continue to go through this gauntlet of a season. What a way to kick off the Will Stein era than to get a win in his first road game -- against a top 10 team at that.

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What a Caturday 😎 pic.twitter.com/LdaJkadxg4 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) September 19, 2026