Texas A&M coach shares high praise for Kentucky and Will Stein

On Saturday, Will Stein and Kentucky football pulled off one of the best wins on the history of the program by taking down #9 Texas A&M on the road. After the game, Stein praised his team and BBN for making it happen.

On the other side of the ball, there’s a team that just suffered an upset on their home field. Following the game, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko was very blunt about what happened and praised Kentucky in the process. Here is what he had to say about Kentucky’s win with their new head coach.

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks with a member of his coaching staff during a time-out in the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Hats off to Kentucky,” Elko said. “They came in here, and they beat our ass. Not good enough for us on any level: coaching, playing, performing, physicality, anything. And so it’s on me. I own it. It’s my program. I’m in charge of it, and we have to get it fixed.”

As Mike Elko said, that wasn’t no miracle win for Kentucky. The Wildcats owned them in that second half which was sparked by an elite third quarter performance that saw Kentucky put up three-straight touchdowns to take a 28-7 lead into the fourth. Then, the Aggies had to play catchup, but they couldn’t get it done. It was a game that featured a bunch of self-inflicted mistakes, but Kentucky turned them into motivation and resiliency, quickly making a tie game turn into as much as a three-score one.

Kentucky controlled that second half against Texas A&M. It was a performance that should provide fans with legit optimism for the future of the Will Stein era. Not really a better way to kick off the new era than a dominant road win against a top 10 team.

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