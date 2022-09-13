Wildcats in the NFL: Wan'Dale Robinson "Day-to-Day" After Knee Injury

Week one of the 2022-23 NFL year has wrapped up, and former Kentucky Wildcats had fairly quiet debuts to begin their seasons.

Nine Wildcats wound up in box scores across five games. Here's how they got on:

Giants defeat Titans in Nashville, Wan'Dale Robinson injured early

Sunday was not the debut that second round draft pick Wan'Dale Robinson was looking for. After catching his lone target for five yards, the Frankfort, Ky native went down with a knee injury and did not return to the game. He played just nine snaps.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll says Robinson is "day-to-day", which is good news for the rookie wide out.

On the Tennessee Titans side of things, veteran linebacker Bud Dupree kicked off his season with just one tackle.

Another year, another season of Randall Cobb

NFL gatekeeper Randall Cobb is back in a Green Bay Packers uniform. Though his team was smoked by the Minnesota Vikings 23-7, Cobb returned to action with two catches for 14 yards.

Za'Darius Smith made his Vikings debut after signing a three-year, $42 million deal back in March. He left the Packers after three seasons in Green Bay, and gave former teammate Aaron Rodgers a little love tap when the two squared off on Sunday:

Smith finished the game with a pair of tackles.

Around the league

Five other former Cats notched a tackle or two on defense last Sunday:

Josh Allen- Three Tackles, One Assist in Jacksonville Jaguars 28-22 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Three Tackles, One Assist in Jacksonville Jaguars 28-22 loss to the Washington Commanders. Jamin Davis- Three tackles for the Commanders

Three tackles for the Commanders Mike Edwards- Four tackles and an assist in Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys

Four tackles and an assist in Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys Quinton Bohanna- Two assists for the Cowboys

Two assists for the Cowboys Phil Hoskins- One tackle for the Carolina Panthers in 26-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns

