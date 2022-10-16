Skip to main content

Wildcats Jump to No. 19 in Latest AP Poll Following Mississippi State Win

Kentucky makes a slight move in the newest AP Poll after defeating Mississippi State

Kentucky is once again moving up the rankings after pulling off a tough 27-17 win over Mississippi State on Saturday night in Lexington. 

The Wildcats moved up three spots to No. 19 in the latest AP Top-25 Poll. UK bypassed Miss State, who fell down to No. 24 after the loss. 

Kentucky is one of six Southeastern Conference teams ranked after seven weeks of football: 

  • No. 1 Georgia 
  • No. 3 Tennessee 
  • No. 6 Alabama 
  • No. 7 Ole Miss 
  • No. 19 Kentucky 
  • No. 24 Mississippi State
Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the newest USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll, the Wildcats were bumped up four spots from to No. 18.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

USATSI_19243801_168390308_lowres
Football

Wildcats Jump to No. 19 in Latest AP Poll Following Mississippi State Win

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19243145_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Moves Up Four Spots to No. 18 in Newest Coaches Poll

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19232740_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Kentucky MBB Atop KenPom Preseason Rankings

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19242273_168390308_lowres
Football

Will Levis Overcomes Injury, Delivers "Controlled Aggression" in Victory Over Mississippi State

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19243800_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Responded to Mark Stoops' Challenge in Mississippi State Win

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19242205_168390308_lowres
Football

Three Takeaways From Kentucky's 27-17 Win Over Mississippi State

By Hunter Shelton
IMG_4620
Football

Watch: Chris Rodriguez Talks Rushing Records and Win Over Mississippi State

By Wildcats Today Staff
IMG_4619 2
Football

Watch: Will Levis Talks Injury and Win Over Mississippi State

By Wildcats Today Staff