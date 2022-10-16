Wildcats Jump to No. 19 in Latest AP Poll Following Mississippi State Win

Kentucky is once again moving up the rankings after pulling off a tough 27-17 win over Mississippi State on Saturday night in Lexington.

The Wildcats moved up three spots to No. 19 in the latest AP Top-25 Poll. UK bypassed Miss State, who fell down to No. 24 after the loss.

Kentucky is one of six Southeastern Conference teams ranked after seven weeks of football:

No. 1 Georgia

No. 3 Tennessee

No. 6 Alabama

No. 7 Ole Miss

No. 19 Kentucky

No. 24 Mississippi State

In the newest USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll, the Wildcats were bumped up four spots from to No. 18.

