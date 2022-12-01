Will Levis Announces Intention to Enter 2023 NFL Draft

To no surprise, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has announced his intention to enter the 2023 NFL Draft:

“My intentions are to enter the draft after the season,” Levis said live in a Twitter space with Blue Chips on Wednesday night. ”I still don’t know about the bowl game yet. I talked to the coaches and people in my circle that I’ve needed to these past couple of days, and I will be making that decision soon. Nothing is final. But where my mind is at, I do believe — I’ll make an official announcement once I feel it’s necessary and appropriate, but I do believe after this year I’ll be declaring.”

In 11 games this season, Levis has thrown for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has dealt with injury for a majority of the season, even missing the Wildcats' game against South Carolina on Oct. 8.

On his call-in radio show on Monday night, head coach Mark Stoops gave some insight on the conversations that he and Levis have had since the Governor's Cup win over Louisville:

“He and I had another great talk today and it was really good to see. I saw him yesterday as well, he had a bunch of family in town, they were up in the building and I got a chance to see his parents and his grandparents, just spent some time together. Then today, he and I had a talk and we’ll keep that between us for right now. He’s just mentally and physically exhausted and beat up right now. He needs a little bit of time to heal and think about what he needs to do."

Stoops continued:

“I told him the same thing I told Josh Allen back in the day. In the same way, his legacy is set. I’m quite sure all of our listeners, you, me and everybody who’s listening to this is appreciative of what he’s done and how hard he’s played, what he’s done for us. If that was his last game, then none of us will think any different because he is a tough human being, a tough guy, laid it on the line for his team."

In 24 games as a Wildcat across two seasons, Levis' totaled a 17-7 record, throwing for 5,233 yards and 43 touchdowns while also rushing for 11 scores.

Levis' final decision on suiting up for Kentucky one final time is expected in the very near future.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.