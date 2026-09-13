Will Stein apologized to BBN after Kentucky's brutal loss to Alabama

The Kentucky Wildcats were looking to make a statement and shock the college football world on Saturday when they faced the #12 Alabama Crimson Tide. Things looked good in the first half when Kentucky started out up 14-7, fueled by the defense's incredible play. The Wildcats then took a 17-13 lead into halftime, but that was the last time they had a lead in the game.

In the second half, Kentucky's offense continued struggling to get drives going and that led to zero third down conversions in the half and short-field situations for the defense, which Alabama took advantage of quickly and ended up pulling away with the game on their way to 45-17 crushing win. After the game, Will Stein apologized to the Kentucky fanbase for the poor result despite BBN showing out and creating a very loud environment.

Sep 12, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein walks off the field after the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I want to thank our fans. I thought they were unbelievable. They showed out. They showed up. They were loud. They were energetic. And that was amazing. So, I apologize to our fans for the way that we finished. ...I hate that this is the result that they have to live with," Stein said. "Iknow our guys are hurting. You know, I thought (we) started off really good and got some momentum early. And the first half, we're right in, right? We were up at halftime, which was huge. And we've come out in the second half and just, obviously stalled on offense. Our defense had short fields pretty much the whole game. It's hard to defend. So I know 45 to 17, the scoreboard says it sucks, but when you're defending a short field virtually the entire half and we weren't converting on third downs, that was tough on our defense."

Kentucky fans react as after the Cats, who lead in the first half over Alabama, got washed away by the Tide 45-17 for a loss Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kentucky fans brought it all throughout the day. From showing up early to SEC Nation in the morning, to tailgating and getting in their seats early before the game, it only peaked when the game was on and they created a very hostile environment for Alabama to deal with. Unfortunately, Kentucky let things slip away in the second half pretty quickly. Whether it was fatigue on defense or operational issues on offense, BBN did what Will Stein asked them to do and unfortunately, the team came up short.

Now, Kentucky will hit the road for another massive challenge against a top-10 Texas A&M squad. Can they put together a full game?

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