Early-season SEC matchup with Kentucky could be a 'trap' game for Alabama

Saturday is going to one hell of a day in Lexington as Kentucky fans will be anticipating a matchup all morning with the #12 Alabama Crimson Tide as they come to town. It's important to note that heading into this game, Kentucky isn't the only team being tested. Alabama features a new, promising QB that is behind a totally new offensive line that has question marks surrounding them.

For Kentucky, the opportunity awaiting them is massive. A new era under Will Stein has begun and what better way to introduce it than making a statement against powerhouse Alabama. We spoke with Alabama writer Hunter De Siver of Bama Central to give us some insight from the other side heading into the big matchup. For the Tide, they're trying to block out the outside noise with national folks continuing to mention Kentucky as a trendy upset pick and avoid a 'trap' game.

Sep 5, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer (right) talks with an assistant during the second quarter against the East Carolina Pirates at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Besides 2020, when it was an SEC-only schedule, Alabama hasn’t faced a conference opponent this early into a season since 2013," De Siver said. "Katie Windham, the assistant editor of our site and I discussed in July potential trap games on the Crimson Tide’s schedule, and she named Kentucky. Alabama has had some tough road losses in DeBoer’s tenure, including then-unranked Oklahoma, Vanderbilt and Florida State. A very early matchup against Kentucky could be a trap."

That is true. Kalen DeBoer is actually 3-3 in road games in particular since he took over for Nick Saban at Alabama. The stat will again be tested against a hungry Kentucky team looking to make a statement. With all of the talk around a potential upset from national college football analysts around the country, do folks around Alabama feel any pressure heading into this one after the questions that were raised in the offseason about if this team is your 'typical' Alabama team or not?

"No one puts more pressure on Alabama than Crimson Tide fans themselves. Whether it’s giving up a touchdown or even going three-and-out, fans are always looking for something to nitpick," De Siver told Kentucky Wildcats On SI. "The fans are definitely mindful of Alabama’s preseason rank being its lowest since 2008, but the same goes for Kalen DeBoer and his team. DeBoer said back on August 5th that 'We are definitely aware' of the doubt cast on his team and that Alabama currently is and has been 'working in silence since January.'"

Sep 5, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer observes from the sidelines during the first quarter against the East Carolina Pirates at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What is an area Will Stein and the Wildcats could exploit on Saturday to have a better chance at knocking off the Tide? De Siver noted how Alabama's run game was one of the worst in college football last season and the could be an area Kentucky could attack, but Kentucky is going to need to have star freshman QB Keelon Russell circled big on the scouting report before anything else. De Siver says Kentucky's struggles defending the pass last season and against Youngstown State at times last week, could become an issue for the Wildcats on Saturday. He sees a big passing game coming from Russell.

"I think this is a big game for Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell as a passer," De Siver said. "We saw what the dual-threat can do as both a thrower (256 yards) and runner (86) against ECU, but I could see him having a really nice game through the air against Kentucky. The Wildcats allowed 243 yards to Youngstown State’s quarterback last week and finished 116th in the FBS last season in passing yards allowed per game with 250.7. This former Gatorade National Player of the Year and five-star prospect has extremely high expectations to dominate at Alabama this year. His first road game being an SEC opponent could scare some, but I see him really thriving on Saturday."

The biggest key for Kentucky? Make Russell very uncomfortable. Then, the potential of an upset gets higher. Kentucky is going to need everyone all-in on Saturday, including the fans, if they want to do something special to start the Will Stein era.

Can Kentucky shock the college football world? We'll find out. It's going to be test for both teams on Saturday, in different ways.

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