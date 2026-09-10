Three things to know about the #12 Alabama Crimson Tide

The first real test of the Will Stein era is upon us as the Kentucky Wildcats welcome the #12 Alabama Crimson Tide into Kroger Field on Saturday afternoon. It's a game where there's a massive opportunity for Kentucky, and potentially a trap game for Alabama as an early-season SEC matchup on the road. Kentucky will be looking for the first win over the Tide since 1997.

Heading into a matchup of this magntitude, there are some things you need to know to get you ready for the game. Here are three things you need to know about #12 Alabama before Saturday.

Sep 5, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (12) looks to pass during the game with East Carolina at Saban Field in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Keelon Russell is a dangerous dual-threat QB

This is a player that is top-priority on the scouting report for Kentucky. They will really have their hands full trying to contain him and it's because of his ability to use his legs and scramble out of tough situations. Not only that, but he has playmakers down field and if Kentucky focuses too much on his scrambling ability, that can make explosive plays easy for Russell to pull off. Russell, a former five-star QB, had some accuracy issues in week 1, but Kentucky's secondary will need to tighten up after having some lapses against Youngstown State. The Wildcats will get their starting cornerbacks back, and they'll immediately be tested against a dual-threat QB in their first game. Containing Russell is going to be an interesting challenge. In week 1, Russell threw for 256 yards on 18-30 passing and scrambled for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Ryan Coleman-Williams is a threat to make explosive plays

Coleman-Williams is one of the top receivers in the country heading into the season. He had a ton of trouble with dropping passes last season, which is an issue that popped up early in week 1, but he has a real ability to make some highlight plays when drops aren't an issue. Even though he has had struggles lately, the ability to turn it on is always there with Coleman-Williams. Kentucky's secondary will have plenty to deal with if Coleman-Williams is on his A-game. Even though drops were the talk of week 1 for him, he still ended up with five receptions for 130 yards, including a 58-yard catch. Kentucky will get starting defensive backs Terhyon Nichols and Hassan Sykes back. Will they be ready for guys like Coleman-Williams?

Sep 5, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1) signals a first down after his catch and run against East Carolina at Saban Field in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alabama’s offensive line could get tested by Kentucky

The playmaking on offense as well as the secondary are strengths of this Alabama team, but there is a position where there could be a weakness. The Crimson Tide are going to really be tested at offensive line. Alabama is welcoming a young and new offensive line and will have to go up against an experienced Kentucky defensive line and linebackers who love to swarm and found success stopping the run against Youngstown and will now go against a talented committee at running back, who scored four of Alabama's five touchdowns against ECU. Pass defense was an issue for Kentucky in week 1, but that wasn't necessarily a front seven issue given the thinness at cornerback. This is an area where Kentucky could really find success in a game where they are going to need to exploit as much areas as they can.

If Kentucky can get to the QB successfully and find ways on offense to make explosive plays, they can give Alabama fits on Saturday. Many are picking this game to be close, but Kentucky is going to have to come out ready and not let up. BBN will be doing their part.

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