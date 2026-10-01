Will Stein assessed Kenny Minchey's play through four games

The Kentucky Wildcats advanced to 3-1 on the season after wins over a top 10 Texas A&M team and South Alabama. With four games already under their belt, now seems like a good time to assess how your quarterback has been performing. For Kentucky's Kenny Minchey, he has helped lead an explosive offense that has been good at putting up points.

On Tuesday, head coach Will Stein was asked to assess Minchey's play through four games at Kentucky. He dove into things he loves about his quarterback, as well as things the first-year starter needs to continue working on. There is a big difference in Minchey's play with play-action and drop-back passes.

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) hands off the ball to running back Jason Patterson (26) during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"“I love his operation. I love how he can control a huddle. I love how he can get us into the correct play call," Stein said of Minchey. "He’s still got to continue to progress in the drop-back passing game, where there are players that are anticipating throws in certain windows. We obviously haven’t dropped back a lot on first and second down throughout the year so far, but when we have to do that to go create some explosives or move the football, I think we got to continue to improve in those spots."

Stein then noted that the Wildcats are doing different drills in practice to try and simulate getting pressure on the quarterback, but there's nothing that compares to in-game pressure that defenses bring.

Sep 12, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We do what we call nine-on-nine, where there is pass rush involved, only half the side, ao you can get two-on-two here, two-on-two here, then internal rush games," Stein said. "That’s a really good drill, but just playing the game is vital to continue to improve in that aspect."

Through four games, Minchey has thrown for 876 yards, with just one interception, but it's the defense's pressure that is taking him time to get used to. Kentucky's schedule is going to be tough from here on out and great quarterback play will be important to the Wildcats' success.

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