Kentucky vs. South Carolina Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5

The South Carolina Gamecocks have dropped back-to-back games to open SEC play and are in danger of falling under .500 on Saturday when they host the No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats.

Saturday’s game is the second of four in a row against ranked opponents for LaNorris Sellers and South Carolina, and the team is already looking extremely unlikely to make a run for a College Football Playoff spot. Sellers – a projected first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft – has struggled in SEC play, throwing as many interceptions (three) as touchdowns while completing just 43 of his 70 pass attempts.

He’ll look to turn things around against a Kentucky defense that is one of the best in the country, ranking ninth in net adjusted EPA/Play on that side of the ball. The Wildcats and Gamecocks have both lost to Alabama this season, but Kentucky upset then-No. 9 Texas A&M in Week 3.

An easy win over South Alabama in Week 4 vaulted the Wildcats and Will Stein into the top-25, and they’re looking to remain there by winning a road game against another SEC foe.

Oddsmakers have set South Carolina as a 2.5-point favorite at home on Saturday, but it has covered the spread in just one of four games in 2026.

Let’s take a look at the betting odds , a player prop and my prediction for this SEC showdown in Week 5.

Kentucky vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Kentucky +2.5 (-102)

South Carolina -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Kentucky: +120

South Carolina: -142

Total

53.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Kentucky vs. South Carolina How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Time: 4:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Kentucky record: 3-1

South Carolina record: 2-2

Kentucky vs. South Carolina Key Player to Watch

LaNorris Sellers, Quarterback, South Carolina

There are a lot of draftniks that are high on LaNorris Sellers as a prospect, but the junior quarterback has not been good enough to keep the Gamecocks alive against some of the top teams in the SEC.

South Carolina lost by seven points to Mississippi State in Week 3 before a 31-point blowout loss to Keelon Russell and Alabama in Week 4.

Through four weeks, Sellers has completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 833 yards, six scores and four picks. He’s also carried the ball 36 times for 244 yards and a score. There is a lot of pressure on Sellers to deliver in this offense, but if he wants to raise his draft stock, he has to play better against some of these SEC teams.

Kentucky won’t be an easy matchup, as it ranks 22nd in the country in EPA/Pass and 16th in early downs EPA/Play. That could put some pressure on Sellers to make some big throws on third down, as the Gamecocks are just 99th in the country in average third-down distance.

A loss on Saturday would be the nail in the coffin for the Gamecocks’ College Football Playoff hopes, so it’ll be interesting to see how Sellers responds at home.

Kentucky vs. South Carolina Prediction and Pick

I think oddsmakers are giving us a pretty great price with the Gamecocks set as just 2.5-point favorites on Saturday.

South Carolina has lost back-to-back games against top-25 teams, but the Wildcats don’t profile nearly as strong as Alabama or Mississippi State – especially on offense.

Kentucky ranks 126th in net adjusted offensive EPA/Play, 90th in EPA/Pass and 114th in EPA/Rush. The Wildcats are also 135th in the country in third and fourth down success rate. So, I’m not really sold on Kentucky taking advantage of a South Carolina defense that is just 79th in net adjusted EPA/Play this season.

The Wildcats’ win over Texas A&M was impressive, but the Aggies lost to LSU in their last game and may not be in play for the College Football Playoff after all in 2026. On top of that, Kentucky’s defense is going to have its hands full with this South Carolina attack.

Sellers and the Gamecocks are 18th in the country in net adjusted EPA/Play, and they’re 23rd in success rate. While Kentucky’s offense has shown up against lesser teams, it scored just 17 points against Alabama.

I’ll lay the points with South Carolina at home in what is a must-win matchup before the team takes on Florida and Tennessee.

Pick: South Carolina -2.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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