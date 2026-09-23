Will Stein calls South Alabama the best team in the Sun Belt Conference

Kentucky football is fresh off of a big dominating upset win against #9 Texas A&M and now, they're back in Kroger Field on Saturday welcoming in the South Alabama Jaguars. This one shouldn't be taken lightly. Coming off the upset and in-between an important road trip to South Carolina the week after, Kentucky will need to stay focused on the Jaguars.

So far this season, South Alabama is 2-1, with their only loss coming against Tulane 28-24. It was a close one and that one should prove that Kentucky does not need to overlook the Jaguars coming into this game. Will Stein himself is here to tell you that he believes South Alabama is the best team in the Sun Belt Conference, one that includes teams like James Madison, App State, Troy, and Marshall.

Kentucky head coach Will Stein couldn’t find a second half gameplan to stop Alabama as the Tide rolled past the Cats 45-17 Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"This is a really good football team. They're very physical. They have good players. They're confident. ...This team, they can beat anybody. To me, they're the best team in the Sun Belt. Really excited about the opportunity to get our fans back here in Kroger Field, an opportunity to play a really good opponent in South Alabama."

Something to watch for heading into this one is the quarterback situation for South Alabama. Starting QB Bishop Davenport did not play in the Jaguars' game against Ohio due to a lingering injury. Head coach Major Applewhite provided some clarity on that after their game on Saturday. "He had an injury that was lingering from the Tulane game. It’s getting a lot better, and he would’ve been able to play in some capacity tonight, but I didn’t want him thinking about it too much. It’s just one of those situations where you shouldn't go out there and be worried about executing or worry about what’s bothering you."

Sep 5, 2026; Mobile, Alabama, USA; South Alabama Jaguars quarterback Bishop Davenport (4) drops back to throw as running back Keenan Phillips (3) blocks against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions during the second quarter at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Glenn Andrews-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whoever starts for South Alabama, it will have a huge impact on how it plays out for the Jaguars. Obviously, they want to get Davenport back out there to give them their best shot, but if they can't, it's going to be even harder. For Kentucky, they can't change their mindset depending on who goes out there for South Alabama. Will Stein is making sure his guys come in with the right mindset and avoid trouble.

The scoreboard is 0-0. There’ll be 15 minutes on the clock starting the first quarter. We’re gonna kick it off, and we gotta go play well. Major Applewhite can coach, like, he can coach, and he’s got good players, and so we have to have that mindset."

With all of the tough games ahead, Kentucky will need to stay focused and take care of business on their home field against a team who is not your typical by-game opponent.

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