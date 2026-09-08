Will Stein has given BBN a challenge for Kentucky's week two matchup with #12 Alabama

The Will Stein era got off to a hot start on Saturday when the Wildcats blew out the Youngtown State Penguins. Stein's team won this game 45-13 behind 301 passing yards and four touchdowns from the Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey.

It was a great week one for Kentucky and an excellent start to the Stein era, but a very tough test lies ahead for the Wildcats. The Alabama Crimson Tide will be coming to Lexington on Saturday as both teams get SEC play started. In week one, the Crimson Tide took down ECU 48-10, covering the spread in this game by ten points.

Kentucky Matt Stein comes out onto the field against Youngstown State at Kroger Field. Sept. 5, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In this game, Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell had a big night, passing for 256 yards and rushing for 86 plus a touchdown. The Crimson Tide wanted to run the football better this season, and they got a good start on Saturday, rushing for 227 yards as a team. Kentucky's defense needs to be ready to stop the run in this game on Saturday.

Big Blue Nation can't wait for this game as it is one of the most highly anticipated games in a very long time for Kentucky. Coach Stein had his press conference today and broke down a ton about this upcoming matchup with the Crimson Tide of Alabama. One of the aspects of the game that Stein highlighted is the atmosphere he is expecting from BBN on Saturday. Coach Stein put a big challenge ahead of this fan base to create a truly elite experience on Saturday.

Kentucky’s head coach Will Stein joined the Cat Walk before the first game of the season against Youngstown State at Kroger Field. Sept. 5, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here is the challenge Stein had for Big Blue Nation ahead of Kentucky's matchup with Alabama: "We have to make this the loudest game in the history of Kentucky football. That's my goal for our fans. The loudest it has ever been. And we need them to be at their best. I want people in the stands for pregame. Let's have 65,000 watching us warm up."

Kentucky has a massive game coming up on Saturday that has a chance to be one of the best atmospheres in the history of Kentucky football. Big Blue Nation feels that Kroger Field is one of the most underrated atmospheres in the SEC, and this fan base will have a chance to prove this on Saturday when the Crimson Tide come to town. Big Blue Nation needs to be loud and proud for Will Stein and this team on Saturday.

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