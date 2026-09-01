Big Blue Nation has been waiting for the start of the 2026 football season, and it is officially game week. Year one of the Will Stein era is going to get kicked off on Saturday as the Youngstown State Penguins are coming to town.

There are a ton of question marks around this Kentucky team, as Stein brought in a ton of new players. This has made it really hard to project the season, but the good news is that soon fans will know what Stein has this year.

Let's take a look at three bold predictions for year one of the Stein era at Kentucky.

Three bold predictions for year one of the Will Stein era at Kentucky

Willie Rodriguez wins the receiving triple crown among Kentucky pass catchers

Nov 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kentucky Wildcats tight end Willie Rodriguez (81) makes a catch on the sideline against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a lot of question marks about this Kentucky wide receiver room, and the player who I believe will step up is actually a tight end. Willie Rodriguez is going to become a superstar this season for the Wildcats, as I believe he will lead the team in receptions, yards, and touchdowns through the air. Coach Stein loves to use high tight ends all over the field, and Rodriguez has the athleticism to succeed in this role.

Ty Braynt gets five sacks for the Wildcats

Nov 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Trent Hudson (1) stiff arms Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Ty Bryant (14) at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky safety Ty Braynt has not yet recorded a sack in his college career, and that will change this season. Jay Bateman, the Wildcats ' defensive coordinator, said that Bryant will get one quickly this year. Texas A&M's top safety last season had four sacks, and I think Bryant can one-up him. This season, I think Bryant is going to sack opponent quarterbacks five times. If he does this, it would be huge for boosting his NFL Draft stock.

Stein makes a year-one bowl game and wins to finish 7-6

Coach Will Stein signs stuff for Big Blue Nation at the opportunity to meet the Kentucky Football team during Meet the Team Day at Kroger Field. Aug. 15, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Big Blue Nation would love to see Stein win six games and make a bowl game this season. I believe the Wildcats are going to get this done, and then I think Kentucky will win their bowl game to finish the season 7-6. With the incredibly tough schedule that the Wildcats are going to play this season, winning seven total football games with a bowl win would be huge for the start of the Stein era. BBN would be all the way bought into the future if Stein can do this.

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