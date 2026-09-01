Will Stein loves Kenny Minchey's attitude on the football field

Kentucky football season is just days away from kicking off. As the clock ticks closer to game time, coaches are giving their final thoughts on their teams before taking the field. That was the case on Tuesday when Will Stein spoke with media for half-an-hour to give some final insight on his team. He couldn't get through it without being asked about Kentucky's new quarterback, Kenny Minchey.

Minchey is getting ready to make his first start as a quarterback in college football after previously spending time at Notre Dame. Now as a starter in the SEC, he has a chance to really surprise people and make a name for himself. He has spent all spring and summer learning Will Stein's system quickly. "He's been exceptional for the minute he stepped on campus. He has really dove into the playbook, I meanit feels like he's been in my system for years. That was really impressive to me when he got here," Stein said back in June on the Jim Rome Show. Now, heading into the opener, Stein was asked about Minchey's mindset heading into his first career college start and what his message is to him.

Kentucky head football coach Will Stein speaks during a news conference before the start of fall camp in Lexington, Ky., on Aug. 3, 2026. Stein discussed the Wildcats' offseason preparation and the start of preseason practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"There's going to be butterflies. If you don't, then you're probably not human. So that's okay. The key is taking all fear out of it. Like, don't be afraid to fail," Stein said of his message to Minchey. "Don't be afraid to go play. Like, we have prepped a lot. We walk through all the time, starting in winter and spring and summer, and then now, tons of practice opportunities, and he's done it in practice. So that's what he needs to do is just go out there and just take the easy money and run the show, run the offense."

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's Minchey's mindset heading into his first game as a Wildcat? Stein is loving his intensity, especially when his angry side comes out. "I loved his intensity today. You know, I like Kenny when he gets a little angry. Not in a bad way, like he just has some S-H-I-T to him and I love that. I felt that today from him in a good way. Not like there was some bad stuff going on in practice, there wasn't, but I could tell he was fired up today and that got me fired up."

You need your QB to have a fiery side to him, especially in big moments and when things aren't going right. If Minchey can use his mindset and turn it into production, he could make some serious noise within the SEC this season.