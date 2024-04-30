Mark Pope continues to add depth to the frontcourt as this former Oklahoma State big commits
When the entire roster from the season before leaves, it will take a ton of transfer portal additions to fill a roster for the next season.
It took Mark Pope a few days to get rolling, but now the transfers are starting to roll in, with the newest being former Oklahoma State center Brandon Garrison. He chose the Wildcats over John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Garrison just completed his freshman season at Oklahoma State, where he averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game for the Cowboys.
The former McDonald's All-American is listed at 6'11 and weighs over 245 pounds, so he is an absolute menace down low.
He has a high basketball IQ on both ends of the floor and is a player who is young and still possesses a ton of upside. I love an addition like this because Garrison still has three years of eligibility left, so he can have a long career in Lexington.
The frontcourt is starting to get loaded with Amari Williams, Andrew Carr, and now the addition of Garrison. This team will have a mix of veteran leadership and young players with a ton of upside.
Once Coach Pope starts landing some high-scoring guards, this roster is going to have Big Blue Nation very excited.
Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports had this to say about Garrison when he entered the portal, "While he was generously listed at 6-foot-11, after measuring in at closer to 6-foot-8 in high school, Garrison provides size, length, and a sturdy interior presence. He can executive defensive coverages and offensive sets alike and is typically credited for his good awareness on both ends of the floor."