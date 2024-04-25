Kentucky fans might remember this guard the staff reached out to in the portal
It does seem like Mark Pope and his coaching staff have dialed in on a few targets in the transfer portal as we are starting to see visits happen, but they are still reaching out to new players as they hit the portal.
One of the players that Coach Pope reached out to is a name Big Blue Nation might recall, but not for a good reason.
That would be former UNC Wilmington forward Trazarien White. In the game last season where the Seahawks took down the Wildcats, White had 27 points on 9-16 shooting. He also had ten rebounds, which gave White a double-double in Rupp Arena.
I remember watching White play in this game and thinking to myself man, I hope Kentucky gets this kid in the portal after this season, so this is a full-circle moment. To be fair, I didn't anticipate Mark Pope being the one reaching out to White though.
On the season, White led the Seahawks in scoring, averaging 19.8 points per game, which was good for 39th best in college hoops. White also averaged 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and shot 39% from three.
White is the perfect wing that this Kentucky basketball needs, so hopefully, Coach Pope puts on the full-court press in this recruitment.
White is a player who will be heavily pursued in the portal, so it won't be an easy recruiting battle for Coach Pope to win.
White is a name for Big Blue Nation to remember in the portal, as the 2024-25 roster is still being put together.