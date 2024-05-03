Mark Pope reached out to an elite scorer in the transfer portal
Mark Pope started out adding defensive players in the transfer portal, but recently, he added two scorers as the sharpshooter Koby Brea and facilitator Kerr Kriisa both committed to Kentucky.
Coach Pope is putting together a really good roster, but don't worry, he isn't done quite yet. The Kentucky coaching staff recently reached out to former North Florida guard Chaz Lanier. Last season for the Ospreys, Lanier averaged 19.7 points per game, which was good for 42nd best in all of college hoops. He also averaged 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, so he isn't afraid to help on the boards.
Lanier shot 44% from deep and 51% from the field for the Ospreys, so he is a really efficient scorer.
On top of Kentucky, other schools have reached out to Lanier, like Duke, Illinois, Louisville, Miami, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, and Kansas State, among others.
Lanier is also 6'4, so he isn't a small guard, which is likely why he was able to help North Florida so much on the boards. His ability to shoot the ball at such a high percentage from deep definitely makes him an interesting prospect in the portal, but he would likely have an uphill battle to find starting minutes on this roster.
We are getting closer and closer to Coach Pope filling his first roster as Kentucky's head basketball coach, and it is going to be a good one.
Lanier is a name that Big Blue Nation needs to pay attention to in the transfer portal.