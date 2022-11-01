Calipari Hopeful Sahvir Wheeler's Injury is "Short-Term"

Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler left the Wildcats' exhibition against Missouri Western State on Sunday night due to a knee injury.

After driving to the basket midway through the second half, he hit the deck and remained down for a moment, eventually being helped up and taken to the bench while not putting any pressure on his foot or leg. He would later be taken back to the locker room and be ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Following the exhibition win, Kentucky head coach John Calipari had no immediate update on the starting PG's status, though he specified the injury, relating it to something that has already bothered Wheeler in the preseason, which held him out of the Blue-White scrimmage on Oct. 22.

"Hopefully Sahvir will be okay, he hurt his knee, probably that same knee (he hurt) I think it was about 10 days ago, a week ago so," he said. “It was the same knee. Like, it twisted."

The Kentucky coach provided a more encouraging update on The Alan Cutler Show on Monday:

“My hope with Sahvir, it’s short-term,” Calipari said.

That's no guarantee, but nevertheless a positive outlook for the 2021-22 Bob Cousy Award Finalist. It's currently unclear if he'll play in the Cats' upcoming exhibition against Kentucky State on Nov. 3

Wheeler had just four points on 2-7 shooting in over 22 minutes on Sunday. He added two assists, two rebounds and a steal before getting hurt.

Wildcats Today will have injury updates, news and more ahead of the final tune-up of the season against Kentucky State on Nov. 3.

