Antonio Reeves Playing Role of Teacher and Student Since Arriving at Kentucky

He's yet to play an actual game for Kentucky, but Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves has already made his mark as a Wildcat, and he's got two MVP's to prove it.

In August, he balled out in his introduction to Big Blue Nation, averaging 17 points-per game across four exhibitions in the Big Blue Bahamas Tour, earning the MVP nod. Last Saturday in Pikeville, Reeves dropped a team-high 27 points in the Blue-White Game, leading him to be named most valuable once again.

There's no special secret to the Chicago native's impressive preseason, however:

"It just happens," Reeves said at Kentucky's Media Day on Tuesday. "The work ethic that I put it in everyday."

Of course, it doesn't hurt when you bring in three seasons worth of Division I experience, where you totaled 1,195 points, 275 rebounds and 118 assists across 89 games.

Reeves showed nothing but consistent growth over those three years with the Redbirds in Normal, Illinois.

2019-20 (Freshman, 31 games): 7.2 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 0.7 APG

2020-21 (Sophomore, 25 games): 12.4 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 1.4 APG

2021-22 (Junior, 33 games): 20.1 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.8 APG

Funnily enough, consistency was also the word that sprang to the mind of Reeves when asked what he can bring to the 2022-23 edition of the Kentucky Wildcats.

"Consistency. Making sure that guys are getting in the gym every day, because that's very important," Reeves said. "I make sure the guys get in there early."

Experience is experience. Reeves has been around the block and played quite a bit of collegiate basketball, all of which is going to help him become one of UK's center pieces this season.

That being said, there are 363 D1 programs this season. Over 350 of those can't even fathom comparing itself to Kentucky basketball. Reeves has realized since arriving to Lexington, some things are different. Namely, his teammates are strong, like really strong. They play like it too.

"Physicality," he said. "Making sure I get my weight up, because these guys are more physical and they play as hard as possible. I definitely have to get my mentality right for things like that, and just getting in the weight room."

His explosion last season led to dominant showings over the mid-majors of the world, obviously catching the eye of head coach John Calipari, who clearly thought the guard could become physical enough to be a presence on the court in blue and white.

Oh, and Calipari thinks he can put the ball in the basket:

"Yeah, we brought him in to make baskets. Kind of like we did with Kellan (Grady). And he shoots it. And he can make baskets," Calipari said.

As for getting used to playing under Calipari, he's already seen the benefits that can come from learning from the Hall of Famer. Calipari said Reeves "doesn't quite get his jokes yet," but that's not stopping him from buying in to what his new head coach is selling.

"Being a player under Cal is bringing that competitive spirit. He wants us to compete as hard as we can," Reeves said. "He's a legendary coach, man. Everybody will play hard under him. It's shown me a lot, how to be a better player, offensively and defensively."

Playing for a legendary coach, at a legendary program. It sounds pretty surreal, right?

Reeves would agree. He didn't think he'd get to this stage, though he's not complaining that he made it:

"It's definitely exceeded my expectations," he said. "I didn't expect any of this, at all. Ever since I was a freshman, I thought I'd be at the same school for four years, that was what I wanted to do. But I just kept working, staying in the gym...I never saw any of this coming."

It's a feel-good story, but the time to be in awe is over. Reeves knows that, and he's ready to contribute any way he can, on and off the court. He'll likely be announced as one of five starters on Nov. 7 against Howard, as the No. 4 Wildcats kickstart their latest quest for the program's ninth National Championship.

Kentucky Basketball News

The Wildcats Released Their Entire 2022-23 Schedule

UK and Gonzaga Will Play One-Another in a Six Year Series

Highlights and Numbers From Kentucky's Pro Day

Kentucky Target DJ Wagner Signed an NIL Deal with Nike

Freshmen Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston Are Projected to be First Round NBA Draft Picks

5-Star '24 Center Flory Bidunga Has Been Offered by Kentucky

Kentucky and Indiana are reportedly in discussions to play one-another in a multi-year series

Wildcats Today will have updates on scheduling, injuries, updates and more on Kentucky Basketball as the Cats near the start of their 2022-23 season.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects