Cason Wallace Named SEC Freshman of the Week

The standout guard scored a career-high 27 points in the win over Florida A&M.

Kentucky guard Cason Wallace has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week after leading the Wildcats to a 88-68 win over Florida A&M on Dec. 21:

Wallace dropped a career-high 27 points in the win over the Rattlers, while also adding nine assists, four steals and a pair of rebounds. 

Kentucky Basketball's early-season report card can be found here.

Entering SEC play, Wallace is averaging His 11.8 PPG, 4.0 APG and 3.9 RPG. 

From UK Athletics: 

Kentucky has dominated the weekly SEC awards with John Calipari at the helm. UK has won more weekly SEC honors (120) than any other school during the Calipari era, including 91 SEC Freshman of the Week awards and 29 SEC Player of the Week honors.

Wallace’s honor is the first of the season for the Wildcats.

UK’s dynamic freshman ranks among the league leaders in assists-per-game (3rd), steals per game (4th) assist-to-turnover ratio (5th) and minutes per game (8th).

Tip-off between the Wildcats and Tigers is set for 7 p.m. EST on Dec. 28. The game will air on SEC Network.

See where Kentucky landed in the new AP Poll here.

Learn more about UK's upcoming opponent — the 11-1 Missouri Tigers — here.

COLUMN: Patience not guaranteed to yield success for Kentucky basketball

More on the victory over Florida A&M here.

