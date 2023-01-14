Game Notes: Kentucky 63, No. 5 Tennessee 56

Below are postgame notes from Kentucky's astonishing 63-56 victory over the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville:

Team Records and Series Notes

Kentucky is now 11-6 on the season, 2-3 in the Southeastern Conference.

Tennessee is 14-3, 4-1 in conference play.

Kentucky holds a 159-77 advantage in the all-time series, including 58-53 in Knoxville.

Team Notes

Kentucky opened with a starting lineup of Cason Wallace , CJ Fredrick , Chris Livingston , Jacob Toppin and Oscar Tshiebwe for the first time this year.

The game marked the first time in history an unranked Kentucky team beat an Associated Press top-five team on the road.

Kentucky outrebounded Tennessee, 43-23. The Volunteers came into the game second in the conference and fifth nationally with 41.06 rebounds per game.

It marked the third time this season that Tennessee was outrebound. The previous largest rebounding differential for a Volunteers’ opponent was 47-38 by Colorado in a 78-66 Buffaloes’ victory.

The plus-20 rebounding margin for the Cats tied for the second highest of the season. UK was plus-20 in the win over South Carolina State and a season-best plus-21 against Bellarmine.

Since the start of the 2011-12 season, UK has now won six games while shooting less than 36% from the field. The previous win was in a 66-61 win over Georgia on Dec. 31, 2017.

The Wildcats connected on 22 of 25 free throws for an 88.0% clip. The percentage and number of makes both marked season highs.

Kentucky held a 12-4 advantage in second-chance points and 24-13 lead in bench scoring.

The game featured 13 lead changes and eight ties.

The eight-point deficit was the largest overcome by the Wildcats this season. Kentucky previously trailed by six against Bellarmine and Michigan in victories.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak against the Volunteers.

It also snapped a three-game skid for Kentucky away from Rupp Arena this season.

UK limited the Volunteers to 56 points. The Cats are now 210-10 under John Calipari when limiting the opponent to 63 points or fewer, including 8-1 this season.

Player Notes

Oscar Tshiebwe had 15 points and a game-high 13 rebounds and his SEC-best 10th double-double of the season.

He entered the game second in the nation with 13.1 boards per contest.

CJ Fredrick played a season-high 37 minutes, pouring in 13 points while connecting on three 3-pointers.

played a season-high 37 minutes, pouring in 13 points while connecting on three 3-pointers. Antonio Reeves scored a team-high 18 points, his 12th double-figure game of the season.

Reeves was a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.

After missing the South Carolina game with an injury, Jacob Toppin went for five points, eight boards and a season-best five assists.

went for five points, eight boards and a season-best five assists. Adou Thiero played 13 minutes, making all four of his free-throws and adding a pair of steals.

Coach John Calipari

Calipari is 20-15 against the Volunteers.

Calipari has an 821-247 all-time on-court record and is 376-107 in 14 seasons at UK.

The win moved Calipari to within four wins of passing Harry Rabenhorst (178) for sixth-most SEC regular-season wins in league history.

The win improved UK’s record against ranked foes under Calipari to 68-47.

In the First Half

Tennessee connected on four of its first five shots to take on 8-0 less than three minutes into the contest, but the Wildcats responded with a 13-2 run, including eight from Fredrick, over 4:03 to take a three-point lead at the 11:26 mark.

The teams went back and forth for much of the rest of the half but after the game was tied at 23, Kentucky would go on a 10-3 run over the final 3:33 to take a 33-26 advantage into the break.

Fredrick led the Cats with 10 points in the first 20 minutes while Tshiebwe went for eight points and eight boards.

Kentucky held a 22-10 lead on the glass, including 9-2 on the offensive boards, in the opening stanza.

In the Second Half

The Cats went cold offensively to open the second half, connecting on two of their first 11 attempts from the field before a Tyreke Key 3-pointer for the Vols evened the score at 41 with 10:26 remaining.

A Zakai Zeigler layup with 9:30 left to play gave Tennessee a 43-41 lead but a 3-pointer and a jumper by Reeves turned the tide in favor of the Wildcats at 46-43 with 7:54 remaining.

A pair of Key free throws knotted the game at 48-48 but a 10-2 Wildcat run, kicked off by a Fredrick 3-pointer and capped by a pair of free throws from Reeves, gave Kentucky a 58-50 advantage with 3:26 remaining.

However, the Volunteers again wouldn’t go away, using a 6-0 run, including back-to-back buckets from Uros Plavsic, to trim the Kentucky lead to 58-56 with 1:08 left to play.

After a Wildcats turnover, the Vols had a pair of chances at the rim but were unable to convert as Tshiebwe came down with the board. Tshiebwe connected on 1-of-2 at the line and, after another stop, Reeves and Toppin each hit a pair to cap the 63-56 win.

