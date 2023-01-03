Get to Know: LSU Enters Rupp Arena on High Note After Arkansas Victory

Kentucky basketball will enter Rupp Arena unranked for the first time this season, while simultaneously searching for its first win in SEC play, hosting the LSU Tigers.

The Tigers are technically ranked above the Wildcats, as they received more votes in the latest AP Poll, though they fell one spot shy of cracking the Top 25. It's a new feel down in Baton Rouge, as a new coach and new roster have ushered in a new era. Despite the amount of turnover, things are going rather well for the 12-1 Tigers.

Head coach Matt McMahon has built a roster practically from scratch in his first season. Here's what you need to know about LSU:

KenPom Rating: 73 (10th in SEC)

(10th in SEC) NET Rating: 75 (9th in SEC)

(9th in SEC) Picked to finish 8th in Preseason SEC Media Poll

in Preseason SEC Media Poll Split two meetings against UK last season, winning 65-60 in Baton Rouge, losing 71-66 in Lexington

Kentucky is a 10-point favorite, ESPN Analytics' Matchup Predictor gives UK an 87 percent chance of winning

The Record (12-1)

Notable Games:

Nov. 23: 61-59 L vs. Kansas State (Neutral)

vs. Kansas State (Neutral) Dec. 10: 72-70 W vs. Wake Forest (Neutral)

vs. Wake Forest (Neutral) Dec. 28: 60-57 W vs. No. 9 Arkansas

Much like Kentucky's previous SEC opponent Missouri, LSU hasn't seen much competition through the first third of the regular season. The strength of schedule ranks as the 327th best in the nation, per KenPom.

best in the nation, per KenPom. The SEC opener against Arkansas is was the only time the Tigers have played a ranked opponent all season.

LSU is 5-8 against the spread. There have been some close calls against mid-majors, including a 3-point win over Wofford (KP 180), 4-point win over UT Arlington (KP 275) and 4-point win over ETSU (KP 234).

The win over Arkansas (KP 10) was eye-popping, as the Razorbacks were held to a season-low in points in their lone loss.

Coach Matt McMahon

After 11 seasons at Murray State, the last seven of which were as head coach, McMahon earned his first big gig, replacing Will Wade at LSU.

He compiled a 154-67 record as skipper of the Racers, winning the Ohio Valley Conference regular season title four times and the OVC Tournament three times.

Murray State made the NCAA Tournament three times under McMahon, making it to the Round of 32 in the 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons. His last team at Murray compiled a 31-3 record.

McMahon played at Appalachian State from 1996-2000. Was an assistant at Tennessee, App State and UNC Wilmington before joining Murray in 2011. He's an Oak Ridge, Tennessee native.

KJ Williams

Senior forward KJ Williams leads LSU in points-per-game (18.5), rebounds-per-game (8.0), steals (22) and blocks (12). He is one of nine new players on the LSU roster and one of three players to follow McMahon from Murray State.

new players on the LSU roster and one of three players to follow McMahon from Murray State. He's scored 10 or more points in 11 games and has five double-doubles. He has eclipsed 25 points in three games, including 35 in the win over Wake Forest. He made seven 3-pointers in that performance.

Williams is shooting 49 percent from deep. He is averaging just one assist-per-game.

Other Starters

Adam Miller is a sophomore guard who transferred from Illinois last year, but didn't play due to an ACL injury. He's the next biggest scoring threat, averaging 13.0 PPG this year.

is a sophomore guard who transferred from Illinois last year, but didn't play due to an ACL injury. He's the next biggest scoring threat, averaging 13.0 PPG this year. He's also a threat from behind the arc, shooting 30 percent but has made 29 on the season. He was a member 2021 U19 winning World Cup Team for the US.

Derek Fountain came over from Mississippi State and is averaging 7.8 PPG and 5.7 RPG. In the win over Arkansas, the 6-foot-10 forward racked up 14 points, 10 boards, two steals, an assist and a block. He's shooting 66 percent from the floor.

came over from Mississippi State and is averaging 7.8 PPG and 5.7 RPG. In the win over Arkansas, the 6-foot-10 forward racked up 14 points, 10 boards, two steals, an assist and a block. He's shooting 66 percent from the floor. Junior guard Cam Hayes is in from NC State, providing 8.4 PPG, 2.2 APG and 2.2 RPG. Scored 25 points in a win over Winthrop. Shooting 41 percent from 3.

is in from NC State, providing 8.4 PPG, 2.2 APG and 2.2 RPG. Scored 25 points in a win over Winthrop. Shooting 41 percent from 3. Senior guard Justice Hill also came over from Murray State and is adding 8.2 PPG, 3.9 APG and 1.9 RPG. Has six games with at least five assists this season.

Nine players average 10 or more minutes for LSU, but just four average more than 20.

103rd in adjusted offensive efficiency, 58th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Tale of the Tape

Full LSU Stat Box

Tip between the Wildcats and Tigers is set for 8 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.

