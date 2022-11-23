Halftime Thoughts: Cats Bulldozing North Florida 54-23

Here are halftime thoughts from Rupp Arena as the No. 15 Wildcats lead North Florida 54-23 through 20 minutes.

This isn't to specifically harp on Kentucky's effort level, but the first half felt really, really nonchalant. UNF wasn't doing much to stay physical on defense, and the ball movement from UK was doing more than enough to find open looks around the perimeter and down low.

Remember how good Daimion Collins looked shooting the basketball in the preseason? We're still waiting on that kind of form to return. The sophomore forward was splashing 3-pointers from the corners and the top of the key in exhibitions, but in the regular season he hasn't looked confident when on the court. The mixture of emotion he must be going through is tough to grasp, so his early-season struggles feel more than understandable.

Plenty of facilitation from the Wildcats. They assisted on 15 of 22 makes. Eight different players scored in the half. It's been far from a one-man show, though Antonio Reeves began to take over late. He's got 18 points on 7-9 shooting so far. This is going to be one of those games where everyone gets their reps and gets to try and make some sort of impact in the second half.

Kentucky turned the ball over just once in the first half...that's damn good. North Florida has really done nothing on defense to force the issue, making things real easy when the Cats can get into their offense.

In all honesty, this is one of those games where Kentucky just coasts by on talent, similar to what's gone down in the other buy-games. It's certainly not a game where you'll learn anything you didn't already know.

