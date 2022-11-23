Skip to main content

Halftime Thoughts: Cats Bulldozing North Florida 54-23

Here are halftime thoughts from Rupp Arena as the No. 15 Wildcats lead North Florida 54-23 through 20 minutes. 

Screen Shot 2022-11-23 at 4.50.18 PM
  • This isn't to specifically harp on Kentucky's effort level, but the first half felt really, really nonchalant. UNF wasn't doing much to stay physical on defense, and the ball movement from UK was doing more than enough to find open looks around the perimeter and down low. 
  • Remember how good Daimion Collins looked shooting the basketball in the preseason? We're still waiting on that kind of form to return. The sophomore forward was splashing 3-pointers from the corners and the top of the key in exhibitions, but in the regular season he hasn't looked confident when on the court. The mixture of emotion he must be going through is tough to grasp, so his early-season struggles feel more than understandable. 
  • Plenty of facilitation from the Wildcats. They assisted on 15 of 22 makes. Eight different players scored in the half. It's been far from a one-man show, though Antonio Reeves began to take over late. He's got 18 points on 7-9 shooting so far. This is going to be one of those games where everyone gets their reps and gets to try and make some sort of impact in the second half. 
Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Kentucky turned the ball over just once in the first half...that's damn good. North Florida has really done nothing on defense to force the issue, making things real easy when the Cats can get into their offense. 
  • In all honesty, this is one of those games where Kentucky just coasts by on talent, similar to what's gone down in the other buy-games. It's certainly not a game where you'll learn anything you didn't already know.

For live coverage, follow Wildcats Today Lead Editor Hunter Shelton on Twitter.

Get to know North Florida here

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (2)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
North Florida Ospreys
North Florida Ospreys

USATSI_19381449_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Halftime Thoughts: Cats Bulldozing North Florida 54-23

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19483323_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Pre-Game Report: Five Things to Look For From No. 15 Kentucky Against North Florida

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19465848_168390308_lowres
Football

Louisville's Defense Presents Yet Another 'Huge Challenge' For Kentucky

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17458201_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Get To Know: Bluegrass Native Making Return to Rupp Arena For North Florida

By Hunter Shelton
IMG_4866
Football

Watch: Levis, Weaver, Wright Speak to Media Ahead of Louisville

By Wildcats Today Staff
IMG_4863
Football

Watch: Rich Scangarello, Brad White Speak Ahead of Louisville

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19064303_168390308_lowres
Football

Will Levis Not Committing to Playing Bowl Game for Kentucky

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19419615_168390308_lowres
Football

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham 'Day-to-Day' Ahead of Governor's Cup

By Hunter Shelton