John Calipari Provides Health Updates on Tshiewbe, Wallace, Wheeler

Even before the regular season began, Kentucky has had to deal with injury issues.

The Wildcats had to open the season against Howard on Nov. 7 without National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, as well as All-SEC point guard Sahvir Wheeler. Tshiebwe was still rehabbing from a knee procedure he had done in October, while Wheeler suffered a knock to his knee in a preseason exhibition, sidelining him for over a week.

As the season has progressed, it's seemed as though UK has approached or reached full strength, as Tshiebwe and Wheeler have now started six-consecutive games. Only junior forward Lance Ware has missed a game since then, sitting out against North Florida on Nov. 23 due to illness.

Despite that, head coach John Calipari let it be known via his radio show on Monday night that some of his players are not currently at 100 percent health, especially Tshiebwe:

“I think Oscar is about 85 percent right now,” he said. “I know his lift is probably 15, 20 percent off ... it’s gonna come back. His conditioning is probably off a little bit, he’s gonna come back.”

Tshiebwe is averaging 14.2 points-per-game and 13.5 rebounds-per-game through six games. While that stat-line may still seem outrageous, it's not exactly up to snuff to the standard that the West Virginia transfer set for himself following a record-setting 2021 season.

As for Wheeler, the PG is closer to full strength, but there's still a little extra room in the tank to fill up:

"(Wheeler's) almost back. But I’m saying 95 percent,” Calipari said. “He still has some space to go.

Another important player that has been dealing with injury is true freshman guard Cason Wallace. Calipari made it known after UK's win over Michigan last Sunday that the starter has been battling through a hand / fingers injury this season. Luckily, it appears to be something that isn't really hindering his ability on the court:

“(Wallace's) hand’s been injured for a while, but I believe he’ll be fine.”

It's only December, but the injury bug is yet to hibernate in Lexington. Kentucky (6-2) has the depth to deal with the occasional knock, but if it continues to rear its head across the season, it could become a real problem as Calipari and Co. pursue the program's ninth National Championship

The No. 16 Wildcats are currently amidst a six-day break and will return to the court on Dec. 10, hosting the Yale Bulldogs inside Rupp Arena. Tip is set for 1 p.m. EST and will air on the SEC Network

For more on the win over the Michigan Wolverines, click here.

More on Cason Wallace and Sahvir Wheeler's performances here.

Game Notes on the win can be found here.

The Wildcats moved up three spots to No. 16 in the latest AP Poll.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.