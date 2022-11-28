Skip to main content

Kentucky Drops Four Spots to No. 19 in Latest AP Poll

Despite a 1-0 week, Kentucky fell in the AP Poll for the second time in a row.

The latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll has been released. Kentucky continues to fall after suffering a big drop a week ago, this time moving down four spots to No. 19: 

  1. Houston
  2. Texas 
  3. Virginia
  4. Arizona
  5. Purdue 
  6. Baylor
  7. Creighton
  8. UConn
  9. Kansas
  10. Indiana
  11. Alabama
  12. Arkansas
  13. Tennessee
  14. Gonzaga
  15. Auburn
  16. Illinois
  17. Duke
  18. North Carolina
  19. Kentucky 
  20. Michigan State 
  21. UCLA 
  22. Maryland
  23. Iowa State 
  24. San Diego State 
  25. Ohio State

Kentucky is the fifth-highest ranked team in the SEC. The Wildcats will have two games this week to try and climb back up towards the top 10, as they welcome Bellarmine to Rupp Arena this Tuesday before traveling to London to play Michigan on Sunday. 

The Cats opened the season as the No. 4 team in the country. After dropping two games to Michigan State and Gonzaga, UK fell 11 spots to No. 15. Despite winning its sole game of the week last Wednesday against North Florida, many teams leapfrogged, sending it down an additional four spots to No. 19. 

Watch: Bruiser Flint speaks to media ahead of Bellarmine matchup

