Kentucky Drops Four Spots to No. 19 in Latest AP Poll
The latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll has been released. Kentucky continues to fall after suffering a big drop a week ago, this time moving down four spots to No. 19:
- Houston
- Texas
- Virginia
- Arizona
- Purdue
- Baylor
- Creighton
- UConn
- Kansas
- Indiana
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Tennessee
- Gonzaga
- Auburn
- Illinois
- Duke
- North Carolina
- Kentucky
- Michigan State
- UCLA
- Maryland
- Iowa State
- San Diego State
- Ohio State
Kentucky is the fifth-highest ranked team in the SEC. The Wildcats will have two games this week to try and climb back up towards the top 10, as they welcome Bellarmine to Rupp Arena this Tuesday before traveling to London to play Michigan on Sunday.
The Cats opened the season as the No. 4 team in the country. After dropping two games to Michigan State and Gonzaga, UK fell 11 spots to No. 15. Despite winning its sole game of the week last Wednesday against North Florida, many teams leapfrogged, sending it down an additional four spots to No. 19.
Read More
Watch: Bruiser Flint speaks to media ahead of Bellarmine matchup
Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.
Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.