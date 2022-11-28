Kentucky Drops Four Spots to No. 19 in Latest AP Poll

The latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll has been released. Kentucky continues to fall after suffering a big drop a week ago, this time moving down four spots to No. 19:

Houston Texas Virginia Arizona Purdue Baylor Creighton UConn Kansas Indiana Alabama Arkansas Tennessee Gonzaga Auburn Illinois Duke North Carolina Kentucky Michigan State UCLA Maryland Iowa State San Diego State Ohio State

Kentucky is the fifth-highest ranked team in the SEC. The Wildcats will have two games this week to try and climb back up towards the top 10, as they welcome Bellarmine to Rupp Arena this Tuesday before traveling to London to play Michigan on Sunday.

The Cats opened the season as the No. 4 team in the country. After dropping two games to Michigan State and Gonzaga, UK fell 11 spots to No. 15. Despite winning its sole game of the week last Wednesday against North Florida, many teams leapfrogged, sending it down an additional four spots to No. 19.

