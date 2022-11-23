Pre-Game Report: Five Things to Look For From No. 15 Kentucky Against North Florida

No. 15 Kentucky (3-2) returns to the court for the first time since its disappointing loss to Gonzaga in Spokane on Sunday, hosting the North Florida Ospreys (1-3) at Rupp Arena for an early-evening tip-off.

The Wildcats maintain a full roster for just the fourth time this season, as Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler and Daimion Collins are al fully back in the swing of things for John Calipari's group.

For live coverage, follow Wildcats Today Lead Editor Hunter Shelton on Twitter.

Get to know North Florida here.

Here are things to look for from Kentucky as it looks to stay perfect in buy-games this season.

Dominating The Glass: North Florida has lost the rebound battle in all four of its games so far this season by an average of 10 boards. Whether it's Tshiebwe, Jacob Toppin, Lance Ware, Ugonna Onyenso or whoever finds themselves down in the paint, expect the Cats to push UNF around on the glass. It should be a good day for Tshiebwe to get back on the double-double train.

Important Onyenso Reps: After the Michigan State and Gonzaga losses, it's clear that Calipari's confidence in playing the true freshman center in somewhat important situations isn't quite there. We saw Onyenso feast on mid-major talent in the first few opportunities of the year, so Wednesday should be a nice bounce-back spot for him to get those meaningful reps that could be beneficial later in the season if his number ever gets called.

Consistent 3-Point Shooting: Kentucky has hit that 3-point quota of 25 just twice so far this season. Those games were Michigan State and Gonzaga, and the combined trey total is a poor 13-50. Of course the Wildcats won't need to hoist that many deep balls to beat the Ospreys, but finding that consistent stroke from Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick once again is clearly one of the top keys for Kentucky's offense to succeed. As Calipari says, it's about making the shots you take.

Improvement From Chris Livingston: Against Howard, Duquesne and South Carolina State, true freshman forward Chris Livingston shot 10-23. Against MSU and the Zags, he totaled just one point on 0-4 shooting. Getting him comfortable in the offense will be important throughout the remainder of non-conference play. Look for those open mid-range jumpers and high-percentage looks as he continues to adjust as a Wildcat.

Apply Pressure, Force Turnovers: UNF is averaging 14 turnovers a game through two weeks. On opening night, Gonzaga was able to force 22, completing nullifying anything the Ospreys wanted to offensively. While they're a bad 3-point shooting team, players like Jarius Hicklen, Jose Placer and Oscar Berry will let 'em fly. Kentucky should control the tempo rather easily, denying UNF easy buckets while not letting them run effective sets on offense. Look for Sahvir Wheeler and Cason Wallace to combine for over 10 steals today.

Tip-off between the Wildcats and Ospreys is set for 4 p.m. EST and will air on the SEC Network +.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.