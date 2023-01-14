Pregame Report: Daimion Collins OUT, Sahvir Wheeler QUESTIONABLE, Cason Wallace, Jacob Toppin IN Against Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kentucky basketball will be without a full squad on Saturday afternoon inside Thompson-Boling Arena against the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers.

Both guard Cason Wallace and forward Jacob Toppin are participating in warmups and will play, per coach John Calipari. The Wildcats look to snap a two-game losing-skid on the season that has turned sour in a hurry. Kentucky is also looking to break a two-game losing-streak against the Vols.

Point guard Sahvir Wheeler will not start for Kentucky and is questionable to play due to a shoulder injury. Forward Daimion Collins will not play due to unspecified reasons, per Calipari.

UPDATE: Wheeler has since been ruled out due to a left shoulder injury, while Collins' injury has been specified as a left foot ailment.

Toppin did not play in Kentucky's loss to South Carolina on Tuesday night, as the senior suffered a right shoulder injury last weekend in the 26-point defeat to Alabama in Tuscaloosa. He headed to the bench in the second half holding his arm and seemingly in pain, not returning for the final stretch of the game. He would be labeled as day-to-day, but did not warm up inside Rupp Arena on Tuesday and was eventually ruled out.

In the South Carolina stunner, Wallace would exit after playing the first eight minutes of the first half, heading to the locker room. He would remain absent for quite some time, eventually being ruled out for the remainder of the game by UK Athletics, who labeled it a "lower-back injury." After the game, coach John Calipari revealed that it was back spasms that kept the star freshman out.

“He had back spasms,” Calipari said. “I just, when I saw him in the locker room. What was up? He said back spasms.”

Calipari would go on to explain that Wallace "has had the issue at times" so it isn't something new that is flaring up. Kentucky Sports Radio's Jack Pilgrim would go on to report that a history of back spasms are the reason why Wallace wears a back brace when he is on the bench.

It's unknown what the severity of Wheeler's injury is, as he played all 40 minutes in UK's loss to South Carolina. Collins played 21 minutes against the Gamecocks.

The Wildcats will have an uphill climb in Rocky Top.

More on Bruiser Flint's press conference HERE.

More on the South Carolina defeat HERE.

More on Oscar Tshiebwe's postgame words HERE.

Everything John Calipari said after the loss HERE.

WATCH: Tshiebwe, Fredrick and Collins post-SC loss

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.