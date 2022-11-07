Quick Hits: Kentucky Needs to Contain These Two Howard Players

Coming out of Washington DC and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, the Howard Bison will provide the first task of the season for No. 4 Kentucky.

Here are some news and notes about the Bison to get you ready for the 2022-23 season-opener:

Howard was picked to finish third in the MEAC preseason poll

The Bison went 16-13 last season, their first winning season in two decades

Kenneth Blakeney

Former Duke Blue Devil guard (1991-95) Kenneth Blakeney is entering his fourth season as Howard head coach.

The Washington DC native returned home after holding assistant jobs at seven other schools including Seton Hall, Marshall, Harvard and most recently Columbia.

His head coaching record is 21-45

"Obviously playing at Kentucky to open the season is a big deal," Blakeney said in a Howard release. "We are trying to change the culture and build a strong and consistent program here at Howard and the best way to test if you are moving in that direction is to play quality programs. The schedule is challenging and that is not by design. We were having problems getting opponents. Some turned us down. But when you look at it, it's going to benefit us the in the long run when we play conference games in short spans."

The Cats need to contain these two players on Howard:

Steve Settle III

After notching a Second Team All-MEAC selection last season, Steve Settle III is one of the players to watch for the Bison.

Settle averaged almost 14 points and over five rebounds per game to go along with 22 blocks last year. He was also named to the 2022-23 Preseason All-MEAC Second Team.

The 6-10, 185-pound junior forward will pose some threat defensively to a Wildcat group that's not expected to have Oscar Tshiebwe or Daimion Collins.

"We have a better team than last year in my opinion. We have the talent, depth, experience and versatility to take the program to another level," Settle said.



He'll look to connect on plenty of 3-pointers along with shooter Jordan Wood.

Elijah Hawkins

Hawkins, last year's MEAC Rookie of the Year returns and is poised to lead the Bison this season

He averaged 13 points and a league-high 5.6 assists per game. He shot 80-percent from the free-throw line while also getting selected to the MEAC Second Team along with Settle

Blakeney called Hawkins "Pound for pound one of the toughest guards that I have been around."

Hawkins will do his best to push the pace for the Bison when in transition.

Wildcats Today will have live coverage from Rupp Arena as No. 4 Kentucky looks to open the season 1-0.

