Three Keys To Victory: No. 4 Kentucky-Michigan State

The first big test of the season for No. 4 Kentucky comes in the form of the bruising Michigan State Spartans, as the two top-tier programs are set to square off tonight in Indianapolis for the Champions Classic.

UK head coach John Calipari made it clear that he isn't quite sure what to expect from his group, but he does know what coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans are bringing to the table.

Michigan State (1-1) will enter Gainbridge Fieldhouse fresh off a close 64-63 defeat to Gonzaga, a game that both Izzo and Calipari feel the Spartans should've won. Kentucky (2-0) meanwhile, has taken care of business in thrashings of Howard and Duquesne despite being without a full roster.

Superstar center Oscar Tshiebwe is expected to play after sitting out most of the preseason and the first week of the regular season. His return, along with Daimion Collins and a fully healthy Sahvir Wheeler bring the Cats to full strength.

Here are three keys that will decide tonight's Power Five clash:

Controlling the Glass

Shocker, right?

Whether Tshiebwe plays or not, Kentucky has to maintain some sort of dominance in the rebounding battle. Gonzaga was able to do it against the Spartans, collecting 40 to MSU's 32. While against mediocre competition, the Wildcats are averaging 44 boards a game.

Ugonna Onyenso's first real showcase will come tonight. When he's matched up down low with Mady Sissoko, does he still record the three to five blocks? How will he fare offensively? The same can be asked of Lance Ware.

And of course, if Tshiebwe goes, how "normal" does he look out there? Will he be 100 percent, and will he be as impactful as usual on both ends of the court when it comes to snatching rebounds. We've also seen freshman guard Cason Wallace excel on the rebound front, but with A.J Hoggard and Tyson Walker harassing the UK guards up and down the court, will that vanish?

Getting Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick Going, Limiting Joey Hauser

Sharpshooters Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick have led Kentucky in scoring in both games this season. That trend may need to continue if the Wildcats want to leave Indianapolis with a win.

Whether it be Hoggard, Walker or MSU's other guards, they aren't going to make things easy on the perimeter, meaning UK must take advantage of the open looks when they come, presuming they'll be at a premium.

Let's say Tshiebwe is healthy and plays as such, that adds a huge layer to what Kentucky wants to do on offense. As Calipari joked on Monday, Reeves and Fredrick may have a harder time, but if Tshiebwe is roaming the paint, everything opens up.

On the other side, Calipari was complimentary of senior Joey Hauser, calling him a "great shooter." Now if you look at his box score against Gonzaga, 0-5 shooting for two points and five fouls maybe doesn't back that up, but the Spartans shot 3-16 from deep as a team.

Hauser shot 3-pointers at a 40 percent clip last season, so if there is someone to worry about from downtown, it's him. Chucking up treys isn't necessarily MSU's style, but in this day and age of college hoops, you can't ignore the deep ball.

Match The Physicality

Michigan State and Izzo aren't going to throw anything flashy at you. It's clear that the game plan will revolve around playing hard-nosed, physical Big Ten basketball.

Matching that physicality and running with the Spartans for 40 minutes was the biggest point of emphasis from Calipari on Monday. He has no doubts that his team matches up well from that standpoint, but he hasn't seen his players face a squad like MSU that will actually challenge the Cats when the going gets tough.

Hence Calipari having no idea what to expect.

When those inevitable three-minute scoring droughts pop up tonight, how will Kentucky handle coming up and down the court with defenders consistently flying at full speed? Can Kentucky get to the free throw line and get MSU in foul trouble?

Playing 40 minutes of consistently physical basketball is a tall task, but it is one Kentucky needs to complete, especially with a matchup against Gonzaga right around the corner.

Wildcats Today will have live coverage from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis as No. 4 Kentucky looks for its third win of the young season.

Kentucky Basketball News and Stories

Top Prospect DJ Wagner Has Committed to Kentucky

Jacob Toppin Looking for Improvement After Slow Start to Senior Season

Ugonna Onyenso Isn't Surprised By His Early-Season Impact

For more on the win over Duquesne, click here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.