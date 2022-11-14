'I've Got To Be Better': Jacob Toppin Working Through Slow Start Offensively

Through the first two games of his senior season, Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin has not played up to the high standard he sets for himself.

Despite notching a double-double in the season-opening win over Howard on Nov. 7, Toppin's 4-12 shooting performance against Duquesne last Friday resulted in a frustrating eight-point night, highlighting some struggles for the third-year Wildcat.

Head coach John Calipari noticed those struggles against the Dukes, but still let the starter total 28 minutes on the floor, trying to let Toppin find his groove.

"(Toppin)'s done okay. He's got to be better than he is, but he's done okay," Calipari said post-game on Friday. "I wanted Jacob to play through bumps and figure stuff out, so I played him more. But if that were the continual thing, Chris (Livingston) would have played 27 minutes instead of 19. He would have played the extra minutes."

While he put up 15 points against Howard, his night from the floor wasn't spectacular, as he shot 5-12. A common theme through the first week of the season for Toppin has been taking tough shots and not getting them to go, while also not having his deep two's and three's drop on a consistent basis.

Luckily for him, Kentucky as a team has had no trouble getting shots to fall, specifically from behind the arc. Through two games, the No. 4 Wildcats have cashed in on 22 treys.

Sharpshooters Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick are responsible for 16 of those 3-pointers, providing plenty of cushion on the scoring front for Toppin as he maneuvers through his shooting woes.

"We have a lot of guys making shots right now, personally I've got to be better. I don't know what it is, but ima figure it out, I put in the work," Toppin said after the Duquense win.

Reeves and Fredrick help compose yet-another new-look Kentucky squad under Calipari which also features the standout true freshman Livingston, aforementioned by the head coach as a potential beneficiary of Toppin's minutes say he weren't to improve.

The Brooklyn native is well aware of what his role can be for the Cats. In the lead-up to the season, Toppin's name was headlined with the "breakout" title, pointing to him as someone who's development can propel him to superstar status, especially when wearing blue and white.

The 2022-23 campaign is young, so there's no reason to hit the panic button. Gelling with a roster on the court takes time, even when a team is filled with 5-stars and All-Americans.

"As the season goes on we'll get better with each other, we'll learn who does what well and who doesn't ... it's just the second game, there's always room for improvement," Toppin said. "I'm definitely going to be better, and if i'm not better it's not going to do us any good."

Toppin knows how hard he's worked to get to this point in his collegiate career. The grind he's stayed on over the entire offseason is that of someone who's capable of taking that leap from college to the pros.

On one hand, it makes the slower start even more frustrating while adding in a negative mental element. On the other, it provides a sense of hope, as it's clear to him just how high his ceiling as a basketball player can be when he falls back on the work he's put in.

"At the end of the day when you step on that court, it's you versus you," he said. "I understand that, I understand that i'm in my own head. I've put in the work I can make shots, I can be effective on both ends of the floor, even today I was a step behind defensively, so I don't know what it is ... ima watch film on myself, see what I can do better and just move forward."

Kentucky will look for a big night from Toppin as the No. 4 Wildcats head to Indianapolis to take on the Michigan State Spartans this Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the Champions Classic.

