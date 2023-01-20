'Tough as Nails' Chris Livingston Defying Freshman Stereotypes With Growing Grit

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Chris Livingston is not the average John Calipari-era Kentucky freshman.

The combo-forward entered the Bluegrass under the same heat lamp that all the other first-year players do upon arriving at UK. The expectations are high, the hype is real and there's nothing that can truly satiate Big Blue Nation...except winning...a lot.

It was never going to be just sunshine and rainbows for Livingston, he knew that coming in. Ranked as a 5-star prospect and top-10 player in the 2022 class, all of the labels were quickly attached to him, just as they were fellow touted freshman Cason Wallace.

While Wallace is on the usual trajectory to be in the next batch of one-and-done's, the same can't be said for his counterpart. As the regular season began, Livingston found himself in the starting lineup, but it wasn't somewhere he was always going to stay, and his minutes in games reflected that.

The Akron, Ohio native didn't crack 20 minutes in a game until UK's debacle of a loss to UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 17. He's reached that mark just four times in 18 games.

It would be that UCLA outing where Livingston would notch his current season-high in points, scoring 14 of the Wildcats' measly 53 on that cold Saturday night in New York City. It's just one of two games where he's cracked double-digit points this season.

As Kentucky has meandered its way to a not-so-great 12-6 record, Livingston is still trying to solidify his role for the Cats moving through the final two months of the regular season.

Since SEC play has began, the 6-foot-6, 220-pounder hasn't made more than two shots in a game, though he has managed anywhere from two-to-six points across the six-game stretch. He also hasn't eclipsed four rebounds in a game during the span, while his highest number of assists in a game is just two.

Playing time has also been set firmly in the backup rotation range, as he's averaging 17.6 per-game. As his time has fluctuated, so has his position. Calipari has gone back and forth when trying to decide if he should play the '3' or the '4', ultimately uncomfortably-sandwiching him in a bit of both spots over the course of the year.

So if the numbers aren't suggesting anything noteworthy, where does his niche lie?

It's something that doesn't show up in the box score after games: Livingston is a hard-nosed basketball player, flat-out. After Kentucky's latest win — an 85-71 victory over Georgia on Tuesday night — Calipari gave the forward one heck of a compliment:

"Chris is tough as nails."

Oozing toughness is often one of the last things to expect from a freshman, but Livingston expels it in bulk. Hitting the floor for loose balls, taking the extra couple of bumps to get to the rack, fighting through contact to get where he needs to be, Livingston — while quiet — has a certain grit about his game that earns him his time on the court.

"That's just how i've been trying to play ever since the beginning of the season, so it's definitely something I want to hear about myself and how I need to play for this team," Livingston told reporters on Thursday.

It's something that's caught the attention of his teammates, as well:

"He's a very key piece," Wallace said postgame on Tuesday. "Being gritty and making those tough plays, he was out there fighting and it shows, he had a great game ... he's bringing energy, he's playing hard and he's making the right plays."

Livingston's final stat-line in the win over the Bulldogs read just four points on 1-4 shooting, one rebound and two assists, but he also threw in a block and a steal. A little bit of everything goes a long way, especially for a team like UK — who struggles to stay in rhythm for 40 minutes. He'll never be called upon to go and grab a few points, but the opportunity for him to score is always a possibility.

"He's a really good player for us, he can get downhill, he uses his body very well and can finish through contact, so that's really good," veteran forward Jacob Toppin said. "He's a tough player, he can get to the free-throw line and make free throws ... he's been really good for us, being tough, diving on floor, getting rebounds that we need. He's really good for us."

Livingston says he's always had a toughness about his game, but that's only been elevated since arriving in Lexington. It may not pay off in the flashy stats and categories, but he can notice a difference on the defensive end.

The numbers back it up, as he's recorded a block or a steal in 10 games this season.

"I feel like I'm taking it to another level because I'm being way tougher defensively," he said. "So it's definitely been a part of my game, something that we're trying to stay consistent with throughout the season."

For once, there's actually plenty of experience to go around in the Kentucky locker room this season. Livingston — while mature for his age — still has some of that freshman in his game. Luckily, players like Toppin and shooting guard Antonio Reeves are around to spread some of the other intangibles that come over time, such as patience.

"Just being more patient, learning more in practice, the seniors are really talking to him, explaining what's really going on, just helping him out," Reeves said after the Georgia win. "(Livingston) played really good today, he's going to continue doing that."

The youngster inside Livingston in nature, however? Sayonara.

"I feel like I just kind of established myself as far as like, my confidence and what I can do, you know, bring to this team," he said. "So, as far as all the freshmen nerves and jitters and things like that, there's no time for that."

