5-Star Shooting Guard Ian Jackson Chooses North Carolina Over Kentucky

Kentucky has lost out on one of the top recruits in the class of 2024.

Ian Jackson — a 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard out of Cardinal Hayes High School (Bronx, N.Y.) — has announced his commitment to North Carolina, choosing the Tar Heels over the Wildcats and Arkansas. He is rated as the No. 2 player in the class.

Jackson announced his commitment in Springfield, Mass., where he and four of UK's five class of 2023 commits — DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw and Reed Sheppard — took part in the Hoophall Classic

Kentucky was considered a frontrunner for Jackson for quite some time, but reports circulated just hours before his announcement that UNC was going to win the high-profile recruitment. UK offered the New Yorker on June 15, 2022, later receiving an official visit on Oct. 14.

On3's National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw had this to say in his scouting report of Jackson:

Ian Jackson is a high-level athlete. He has long arms, broad shoulders, and explosive athleticism in the paint. Jackson has confidence with the ball in his hands, he is decisive in getting downhill to the rim. He can rise up and finish above the rim, and pull up in the mid-range with an assortment of floaters and pull-ups. Jackson is a capable shooter from three, but he still needs polish with this part of his game. His shot selection can get a little wild at times. He is comfortable on the ball, but would like to see him see the floor better. He has natural athletic tools and the utmost confidence. Jackson can be a high-level defender who gives great effort. -Shaw

Jackson's decision still leaves Kentucky without a commit in the '24 class. On Sunday, another 5-star UK target — Airious "Ace" Bailey — confirmed his commitment to Rutgers. UNC now has a pair of top-10 players in the class, as Jackson joins 5-star point guard Elliot Cadeau (Branson, Mo.), who committed on Dec. 28, 2022.

