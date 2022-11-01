Ugonna Onyenso Adjusting to 'Big Stage' at Kentucky

It's unclear what exact role true freshman Ugonna Onyenso is going to play for Kentucky this season.

After averaging 11.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.7 blocks-per-game at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut, the 6-foot-11 center reclassified from the Class of 2023 to join the 2022-23 UK roster. He became the fourth freshman to join the Wildcats this season.

While he's still getting acclimated to Lexington, he had no issue making his presence felt inside Rupp Arena on Sunday night in the Cats' exhibition win over Missouri Western State.

Onyenso finished with just four points and three rebounds in over 15 minutes, but the eye-popping stat comes in the form of five blocks. The Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria native wasn't particularly shocked by his big number of swats, though he felt the nerves that usually come with playing inside Rupp Arena:

"I wasn't really surprised I was gonna do that, but playing in an environment like that, I was a little bit nervous when I first stepped on the floor. But, I said to myself 'if you do what you know how to do best, you'll be fine.' Like I said, I wasn't surprised I got five blocks in a game."

Shooting guard Antonio Reeves has witnessed the growth of Onyenso in the preseason. While seeing him deflect shots left and right isn't anything new, it's still stunning for the Illinois State transfer.

"I was just impressed by it. That's what the team needs, is a good shot-blocker and good defender," Reeves said. "The team gains the energy, seeing Ugo(nna) out there just blocking shots like that, we just get hype."

Kentucky was without star center Oscar Tshiebwe against Missouri Western, as the big man is still recovering from a minor knee procedure. That's quite the missing piece, as when the reigning unanimous National Player of the Year is on the court, the offense is likely running through him.

In Tshiebwe's absence, however, head coach John Calipari is getting to fidget with lineups and get all of the forwards some playing time, especially a new piece like Onyenso.

While he isn't currently playing with Tshiebwe, Onyenso is still learning in bulk from the preseason All-American.

"During the game, I was sitting next to Oscar," Onyenso said. "I asked him what to do, he was coaching me up, basically. He was just telling me what to do when I entered the game, he was really coaching me on the sideline."

Depth in the frontcourt is a new development for Kentucky compared to last season, as the new freshman joins Daimion Collins and veteran Lance Ware on the bench.

Ware in particular has already done wonders for Onyenso as a teammate and basketball player.

"Lance has been like a big brother to me, both on the court and off the court," he said. "He helps me with the game, how i'm gonna play, where i'm gonna go, how hard I should play, so he's been there for me."

While Ware has helped in a leadership factor, Collins provides a different type of forward for Onyenso to go up against in practice, polishing his unrefined game on offense and as a defender.

Add in Tshiebwe, and there's all sorts of looks to help the 18-year-old progress as quick as possible.

"Playing against someone like (Collins) is helping me work on how quick I react to a very fast defender," he said. "But then against someone like Oscar, it's making me stronger."

Even Onyenso is unsure how he's going to fit in with the roster on the court at the moment. Before he can figure that out, he's still trying to get used to seeing himself in blue and white as a member of an iconic college basketball program.

"Everything about Kentucky is a big stage for me," he said. "I'm gonna be nervous whenever I step on the floor. I just got to calm myself down and tell myself 'you've been doing this for a very long time, so you don't have a reason to be nervous.'"

We'll see more of Onyenso this Thursday, Nov. 3, as the Wildcats take on Kentucky State in their final preseason exhibition. Tip off inside Rupp Arena is set for 7 p.m. EST and will air on the SEC Network.

