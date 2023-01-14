Skip to main content

WATCH: Antonio Reeves, Jacob Toppin Speak Following Win Over No. 5 Tennessee

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves and forward Jacob Toppin spoke to reporters following the Wildcats' monumental 63-56 win over the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville. 

Reeves scored a team-high 18 points on just 4-10 shooting, but went a perfect 8-8 from the free-throw line. He also added four rebounds and an assist. 

Toppin contributed five points, eight rebounds and five assists in the victory. You can watch Reeves' media scrum above, while Toppin's can be seen below: 

