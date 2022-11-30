Skip to main content

Watch: Fredrick, Reeves, Toppin Speak Following 60-41 Bellarmine Win

Kentucky shooting guards CJ Fredrick, Antonio Reeves and forward Jacob Toppin spoke to the media following the No. 19 Wildcats' 60-41 victory over Bellarmine on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena. 

Toppin's media scrum can be seen above, while Fredrick and Reeves' can be found below: 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For what head coach John Calipari had to say post-game, click here

A game recap of the Wildcats' 60-41 win can be found here.

Wildcats Today will have more to come on the victory from Rupp Arena.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

Watch: Jacob Toppin Post Bellarmine
Men's Basketball

Watch: Fredrick, Reeves, Toppin Speak Following 60-41 Bellarmine Win

By Wildcats Today Staff
mbb_coach_calipari_-_bellarmine_postgame (720p)
Men's Basketball

Watch: John Calipari, Scotty Davenport Speak Following Kentucky's 60-41 Win Over Bellarmine

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19492485_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

No. 19 Kentucky Creeps Past Bellarmine 60-41 in Bland Performance

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19492669_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Halftime Thoughts: Kentucky Tied 21-21 With Bellarmine in Snoozing Fashion

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19452869_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Pre-Game Report: Cats Remain Healthy Ahead of Inaugural Matchup Against Bellarmine

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19065911_168390308_lowres
Football

Six Potential Kentucky Offensive Coordinator Candidates

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_18814160_168390308_lowres (1)
Football

Rich Scangarello OUT as Kentucky Offensive Coordinator

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19482849_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Get To Know: Bellarmine Finishes Grueling Stretch of Games at Kentucky

By Hunter Shelton