2025 sharpshooter hints at team-up with Kentucky basketball commit Malachi Moreno
Since Mark Pope took the job as Kentucky's head coach, he quickly dialed in on three recruits in the 2025 class. Those recruits are Malachi Moreno, Jasper Johnson, and Braylon Mullins. Last week, Moreno committed to Kentucky, and now Johnson is receiving a ton of crystal balls to pick Kentucky. Johnson will make his college decision next week, and many believe he will be a Wildcat.
That leaves Mullins, who is a player that would fit perfectly in Coach Pope's system thanks to his shooting ability.
After Moreno committed to Kentucky, one of the first things he said was, "I’m gonna make sure he puts this (Kentucky shirt) on," in reference to Mullins. Now, the two recently went on Instagram live, and Mullins pinned a comment saying, "BBN Yessir." It is clear that Moreno and Mullins want to play with one another.
Mullins is a 6'5 shooting guard who is considered one of the best shooters in the 2025 class, right there with Johnson. Teaming up Mullins and Johnson in this class would make Kentucky an elite shooting team, but this will be a trend during Coach Pope's tenure.
If Coach Pope is able to land Moreno, Johnson, and Mullins, that would be a dream first recruiting class for the Wildcat's new head coach. In all honesty, it seems like it would be a bit of a shock if he didn't get it done at this point.
Moreno is going to do everything in his power to make sure that he and Mullins team up at Kentucky during the 2025-26 season.