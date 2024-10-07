2025 top 30 target sets official visit to Kentucky
Kentucky has yet another visit on the docket for this fall. In addition to hosting some recruits this weekend for Big Blue Madness, the Wildcats will be welcoming another target for Mark Pope and the staff the following weekend. According to KSR's Jacob Polacheck, 2025 top 30 forward Niko Bundalo will be taking an official visit to Kentucky during the weekend of October 18.
It's a busy time of the year for recruiting visits, and they're beginning to pile up for Kentucky. With 2025 four-star Acaden Lewis, a major target for the Wildcats, visiting for Big Blue Madness, other visits are starting to be scheduled for the fall, and Bundalo is just the latest one. Kentucky has al;ready hosted 2025 recruits Caleb Wilson, Chris Cenac Jr., and Mikel Brown Jr. on visits recently, and now have more to look forward to.
Bundalo recently cut his list of schools to just eight recently, which includes Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Xavier, UConn, Texas, and Michigan State. The four-star big man has already taken visits to North Carolina, Ohio State, UConn, and Michigan State, and is now eying official visits to Kentucky and Kansas before coming to a final decision on where to take his talents.
The versatile big man recently broke down his thoughts on the Wildcats in an interview with On3's Joe Tipton back in August.
"Obviously it’s a really, really prestigious blue-blood school. They’ve sent the most guys to the NBA than any other college in history. They breed pros," he told Tipton. "I really like coach Mark Pope. Me and coach Pope have really good conversations about basketball and outside of that. I think he’s one of those guys that just enjoys basketball and just enjoys being around his guys. The guys that he recruits are the ones that he sees meshing really well with him and his team."- Bundalo on Kentucky
Kentucky will welcome Bundalo to campus next week and will look to make a great impression when showing him what the Kentucky program is all about.