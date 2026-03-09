What does Kentucky need to do in the SEC Tournament to improve its NCAA Tournament seeding?

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are set to be the nine seed in the SEC Tournament, where they will get things kicked off on Wednesday for the first time in program history. Kentucky will get things started in the SEC Tournament, taking on the LSU Tigers on Wednesday. If Kentucky is able to win this game, they will play the eight-seed Missouri Tigers on Thursday. Winning this game for the Wildcats would set up another matchup with the Florida Gators on Friday.

When it comes to what the SEC Tournament means for the Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament, winning some games would help with seeding in the big dance. In Joe Lunardi’s update on Sunday night, the Wildcats were a seven seed. This would mean that they would be playing the two seed in the NCAA Tournament in the Round of 32.

Mar 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope claps during the first half against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Right now, the two-seeds are looking a lot better than the three-seeds, which is why Kentucky really would rather be a six-seed in the NCAA Tournament. The two seeds right now are looking like Houston, Illinois, UConn, and Michigan State.

The three-seeds are Iowa State, Purdue, Nebraska, and Alabama. Obviously, the three seeds will seem more beatable than the two seeds, but the drop off between this seed line feels massive.

It does feel like if the Wildcats are able to win two games in the SEC Tournament, they have a really good shot to get back into the six seed range. It's hard to see Kentucky having any shot to be a five-seed, but a six-seed is very much still on the table. There is a chance that just beating LSU gets Kentucky back to a six-seed, but winning against Missouri as well would almost make this a certainty.

Feb 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope disputes a call against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Personally, I don’t feel that a loss to LSU would drop the Wildcats down to an eight seed, but Kentucky needs to make sure that this possibility is never even on the table. If the Wildcats are able to grab the six-seed, I do believe they have a realistic shot to make another Sweet 16, but if they are a seven-seed, I don’t see a world where Pope’s team makes it to the second weekend.

Kentucky fans are frustrated with the fact that Kentucky will be playing on Wednesday in the SEC Tournament, but fans cannot get disinterested, as this trip to Nashville will be very important for Pope’s Wildcats. Hopefully, fans are able to make the short trip from Kentucky to Nashville to support this team.